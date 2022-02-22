Military helicopter crashes in Hawaii near Kauai missile facility: reports



According to multiple reports, a military helicopter is believed to have crashed in Hawaii on Tuesday near the Pacific Missile Range Facility (PMRF) in Kauai County.

A PMRF spokesman said the incident took place near the northern side of the Barking Sands installation.

“Right now, the primary focus is to allow first responders to handle this situation,” a spokesman told Hawaii News Now.

The Pacific Missile Range Facility Barking Sands, a U.S. naval facility, according to the U.S. Navy, is the world’s largest instrumental, “multi-dimensional” test and training missile range.

“The PMRF is the only range in the world where submarines, surface ships, aircraft and space vehicles can maneuver and track together,” the Navy added.

It was not immediately clear how many people were on board or who were injured, according to the station.

The incident happened while two Black Hawk helicopters were involved in a training Accident in Utah On tuesday.

According to the Utah National Guard, no crew members were injured in the training accident.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.