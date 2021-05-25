Military in Mali Detains Country’s Top Officials

BAMAKO, Mali — Military officers in Mali detained the president, prime minister and protection minister of the interim authorities on Monday, in accordance with diplomatic and authorities sources, simply 9 months after a navy coup ousted the earlier president.

President Bah Ndaw, Prime Minister Moctar Ouane and Protection Minister Souleymane Doucoure have been all taken to a navy base in Kati outdoors the capital, Bamako, hours after two members of the navy misplaced their positions in a authorities reshuffle, the sources mentioned.

Their detentions adopted the navy ouster in August of President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita, and will worsen instability in the impoverished West African nation, the place violent Islamist teams linked to Al Qaeda and the Islamic State management giant areas of the desert north.

Political instability and navy infighting have difficult efforts by Western powers and neighboring nations to stabilize the state of affairs in Mali, contributing to regional insecurity.