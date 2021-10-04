Military personnel in UK start driving fuel trucks for lack of stem

Military personnel in Britain began driving fuel tankers on Monday as the government stepped up efforts to tackle a shortage of truck drivers, causing some gas stations to close, causing panic and long lines at others and for Christmas. Widespread disruption was threatened. .

About 200 troops were stationed in the south of England, where the problems are now concentrated, about half of whom are driving civilian vehicles and others providing military support.

In an interview with LBC Radio, the Chancellor of the Exchequer, Rishi Sunak, said that although fuel supplies were improving, the army was being deployed as a backup.

“As an extra precaution, we have hired additional drivers,” Mr Sunak said, adding that “we are doing everything we can.”