Military personnel in UK start driving fuel trucks for lack of stem

Military personnel in Britain began driving fuel tankers on Monday as the government stepped up efforts to tackle a shortage of truck drivers, causing some gas stations to close, causing panic and long lines at others and for Christmas. Widespread disruption was threatened. .
About 200 troops were stationed in the south of England, where the problems are now concentrated, about half of whom are driving civilian vehicles and others providing military support.
In an interview with LBC Radio, the Chancellor of the Exchequer, Rishi Sunak, said that although fuel supplies were improving, the army was being deployed as a backup.
“As an extra precaution, we have hired additional drivers,” Mr Sunak said, adding that “we are doing everything we can.”
Later speaking at the Conservative Party convention in Manchester, Mr Sunak said: “Right now, we are facing challenges to supply chains not only here but around the world, and we are determined to tackle them. “
Like other countries, there is a shortage of truck drivers in the UK, but before leaving the EU economic zone, employers could freely recruit workers from across Europe. Most foreign workers have required visas since January, restricting recruitment.
Called Operation Escaline, the British Army was asked to provide personnel for 31 days, although that period could be extended if needed.
British New Media reported on Monday that soldiers in uniform were seen at an oil depot in Hemel Hempstead, north of London.
Mr Sunak acknowledged the reduction could continue in the period before Christmas, but told the BBC there is no quick fix to a problem that has affected other countries as well.
The government was offering short-term visas to some foreign truck drivers, he said, adding, “Of course we are doing all those things, but we can’t wield the magic wand and make global supply chain challenges disappear overnight.”
It was a more vulnerable tone than that of Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who said on Sunday that the crisis would eventually help workers by forcing employers to offer British workers better pay and conditions. The foreign secretary, Liz Truss, later reiterated on that message, effectively blaming business for the shortfall, saying, “I don’t think the prime minister is responsible for what’s in the stores.”
On Sunday, Mr Johnson also appeared to dismiss claims that another labor shortage – in this case, for meatpacking workers – could lead to thousands of pigs being slaughtered on farms, with their carcasses being used for food. can be dumped instead.
National Pig Association chief executive Zoe Davis told Times Radio she was “very disappointed with the prime minister’s attitude,” adding that if animals are killed on farms they may not move up the food chain. “Slaughter plants can’t take them because they don’t have employees,” she said.
