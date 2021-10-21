Military School Admission 2022: Military School Admission 2022: AISSEE Exam will be held on this day, see how to apply for the exam and how to apply – Military School Admission 2022 aissee How to apply for exam date, sample and details here

Sainik School Admission 2022 Exam Date: The National Testing Agency (NTA) had invited online applications for the All India Sainik School Entrance Test (AISSEE). The last chance to fill 6th and 9th admission forms for the session 2022-2023 is near. The last date for submission of Sainik School Admission Application is 26th October 2021. Candidates can apply online by visiting the official website aissee.nta.nic.in.



When is the soldier school entrance exam? (Soldier School Entrance Examination)

Students will be able to get admission in 33 military schools across the country. The Entrance Test (AISSEE) will be conducted by NTA on 09 January 2022. The application correction window will open on 28th October and will close on 02nd November for the convenience of the candidates. Below is a link to the information bulletin for official information.

Exam sample

The entrance examination for class 6 will be of 150 minutes duration, which will run from 2 pm to 4.30 pm. Also, the 9th entrance exam will be 180 minutes long and will run from 2pm to 5pm. The exam will be in pen paper format with multiple choice questions. The entrance test for both the classes will consist of 50 questions in Mathematics, 25 questions in Intelligence, Language and General Knowledge. The entrance examination for class 6th will have 125 questions in a total paper of 300 marks. There will be a total of 150 questions in the 400 mark paper in the 9th exam.

Soldier School Admission 2022: Do you know how to apply?

Step 1: Visit the official website aissee.nta.nic.in.

Step 2: On the home page, click on the ‘Apply for AISSEE 2022’ link.

Step 3: Now click on the ‘New Registration’ tab.

Step 4: Enter the login details and save the created user ID and password.

Step 5: Upload your passport size photo and signed scanned copy.

Step 6: Submit Fee.

Step 7: After uploading the relevant documents, a confirmation page will be generated.

Step 8: Download it and take a printout for further reference.

Sainik Schools are English medium schools affiliated to the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) and allow cadets to join Indian Naval Academy, Ezhimala, Khadakwasla (Pune), National Defense Academy (NDA) and other training academies for officers. It offers access to classes 6th and 9th.

