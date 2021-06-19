Milkha Singh had asked for only one rupee for his biopic ‘Bhaag Milkha Bhaag’

New Delhi. The nice Indian sprinter Milkha Singh isn’t any extra on this world. He died resulting from Corona. He was 91 years previous. In response to the household, Milkha Singh breathed his final at 11:30 pm. A number of days in the past, his spouse and former captain of the Indian volleyball group Nirmal Kaur additionally died resulting from Corona. Everyone seems to be saddened by the passing away of Milkha Singh. Many Bollywood celebs have additionally paid tribute to him. The movie ‘Bhaag Milkha Bhaag’ has additionally been made on Milkha Singh, popularly often called Flying Sikh.

Milkha Singh took 1 rupee

The movie ‘Bhaag Milkha Bhaag’ was launched in 2013. Farhan Akhtar performed his function on this movie. Truly, Milkha Singh’s daughter Sonia Sanwalka wrote a e-book on his life titled ‘Race of My Life’. After which filmmaker Rakeysh Om Prakash Mehra determined to make a movie ‘Bhaag Milkha Bhaag’ on the lifetime of Milkha Singh. However you may be stunned to know that whereas the celebrities take crores of rupees for their biopic, Milkha Singh took only one rupee for this movie.

Makers gave a particular observe

However this one rupee observe was very particular. The makers needed to present some particular and memorable present to Milkha Singh. In such a state of affairs, he gave one rupee observe printed in 1958 to Milkha Singh. In 1958, Milkha Singh gained the primary gold medal for impartial India on the Commonwealth Video games. Milkha obtained emotional after receiving this one rupee observe. For him, that one rupee observe was like a valuable reminiscence. Now allow us to inform you how a lot cash the remainder of the celebrities took for their biopic.

Dhoni and Sachin charges

The movie ‘MS Dhoni: The Untold Story’ was made on the lifetime of former Indian cricket group captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni. This movie was launched within the 12 months 2016. Sushant Singh Rajput performed his character in it. In response to studies, Dhoni had charged a hefty quantity from the makers for this biopic. Dhoni had taken 45 crores for the movie. ‘Sachin A Billion Desires’ movie has additionally been made on the lifetime of Sachin Tendulkar, who is known as the God of Cricket. It’s reported that Sachin had taken 35 to 38 crores for this movie.

