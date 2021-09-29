Milley, Austin testify for a House panel on Afghanistan

Top military officials in the Biden administration faced another congressional panel Wednesday after a day of heated hearings in the Senate answering lawmakers’ questions about the chaotic end of the war in Afghanistan in which they acknowledged that President His advice to Biden shouldn’t be held back by everyone. Soldiers from Afghanistan had gone unheard.

The Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, General Mark A. Milley, Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III and Chief of the Army Staff, General Kenneth F. McKenzie appeared before the House Armed Services Committee to testify with Jr. Middle Command. He is expected to face similar questions about discussions he had with the president before a chaotic evacuation last month in which a suicide bombing killed 13 US service members and a US drone strike killed 10 Afghan civilians. Had gone.

During a sometimes acrimonious Senate hearing on Tuesday, General Milley said military leaders had given their advice to Biden in the lead-up to the president’s withdrawal of the April decision. Those views, the general said, had not changed since November, when he recommended that Trump keep American troops in Afghanistan.

But, the general said, “decision makers are not required in any way, shape or form to follow that advice.”