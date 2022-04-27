Millions must cut water use in drought-stricken California



Southern California’s largest water supplier took an unprecedented step on Tuesday, forcing nearly 6 million people to cut their outdoor water once a week as the drought continues to plague the state.

The board of the Metropolitan Water District of Southern California has declared a water shortage and called on cities and water agencies to implement the cutback from June 1 and impose heavy fines.

“We don’t have enough water right now to meet normal demand. There’s no water,” said Rebecca Kimich, a spokeswoman for the Metropolitan Water District. “This is an unprecedented area. We have never done anything like this before.”

The Metropolitan Water District supplies water to 26 public water agencies using water from the Colorado River and State Water Project, which supplies water to 19 million people or 40% of the state’s population.

But record dry conditions have put pressure on the system, depleting reservoir levels, and the State Water Project – which draws water from the Sacramento-San Joaquin River Delta – estimates it will be able to supply about 5% of its normal allocation this year. .

Kimich said January, February and March of this year were the driest three months in state history in terms of rainfall and snowfall.

The Metropolitan Water District said 2020 and 2021 had the lowest rainfall in two consecutive years. Also, Lake Auroville, the main reservoir of the state water project, reached its lowest point in the last year since it was filled in the 1970s.

California Gov. Gavin News has asked people to voluntarily reduce their water use by 15%, but residents are still working toward that goal.

Several water districts have introduced water conservation systems On Tuesday, the board of the East Bay Municipal Utility District voted to reduce water usage by 10% and cap daily usage for nearly 1.4 million customers in Contra Costa and Alameda counties, including Oakland and Berkeley. Households will be allowed to consume 1,646 gallons (6,231 liters) per day – about 200 gallons (757 liters) per day, far more than the average household use – and the agency expects only 1% to 2% of customers to cross the line, the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Metropolitan Water District Restrictions apply to the Los Angeles, Ventura, and San Bernardino counties, most of which depend on state water supplied through the district, including parts of Los Angeles. Mainly urban areas are affected.

Kimich said MWD’s client water agencies would either have to implement a one-day outdoor use ban or find other ways to reduce the equivalent of water demand.

While water agencies support water conservation measures, it remains to be seen whether the public will do so, Kimich said.

The Metropolitan Water District will monitor water use and if restrictions do not work, it could order an all-out ban on outdoor water as early as September, he said.

Meanwhile, state lawmakers have taken the first steps to reduce the amount of water they use in their homes.

California’s current standard for residential indoor water use is 55 gallons (208 liters) per person per day. The rule does not apply to customers, which means regulators do not write tickets to use more water than they are allowed to. Instead, the state’s water agencies must meet that standard for all its customers.

But the state Senate last week voted last week to reduce the value to 47 gallons (178 liters) per day from 2025 and 42 gallons (159 liters) per person from 2030.

The bill has not yet been passed in the legislature, meaning it is still months away from becoming law.

The US West is in the midst of a severe drought just a few years after the reservoir capacity was reduced by record rainfall and snowfall. Scientists say this boom-and-bust cycle is driven by climate change that will be characterized by longer, more severe droughts. A survey earlier this year found that the U.S. West was in the middle of an ebb that is now the driest in at least 1,200 years.