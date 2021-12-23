Millions of employees can get a gift on Christmas, know when will the payment of 18 months DA arrears?

If the outstanding DA arrears are paid, then about 48 lakh employees and 60 lakh pensioners can get huge benefits. Some media reports have said that the government can decide before Christmas on the arrears of 18 months.

7th Pay Commission Latest News: Central employees are going to get a gift on Christmas. The Central Government can soon pay the outstanding 18 months DA arrears of the employees. However, an official statement has not been issued regarding this yet.

A cabinet meeting is to be held by the central government on December 24, about which it is being speculated that on this day Prime Minister Narendra Modi can announce to send the outstanding DA of the employees to the account. A demand has also been made by the National Council of Joint Consultative Machinery (JCM) that dearness allowance should be paid. Apart from this, the Indian Pensioners’ Forum (BMS) also wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi in October regarding the outstanding DA arrears. On the other hand, if this happens, then a big amount can come in the salary of the employees.

Can get more than 2 lakh arrears

According to Shiv Gopal Mishra of the National Council of JCM, the DA arrears of Level-1 employees will range from Rs 11,880 to Rs 37,554. At the same time, if the calculation will be done for Level-13 (7th CPC basic pay scale Rs 1,23,100 to Rs 2,15,900) or Level-14 (pay scale), then an employee will get DA arrears of Rs 1,44,200 to 2, 18,200 will be paid.

DA may increase up to 3 percent

Central employees are now being paid DA at 31 per cent on Dearness Allowance at three per cent from July. At the same time, there may be a further increase of three percent in the dearness allowance of central employees during the new year. If the dearness allowance is 34 percent, then the employees can get a salary increase of more than 20 thousand.

It is worth noting that in July, the DA was increased by 12 percent, after which it was increased by three percent in October. After which the total dearness allowance has been increased to 31 percent.