Millions of Google Chrome users are at risk of hacking more than 30+ flaws found

Google Chrome is used by millions of users. If you are also using it, then you need to be alert, because the company has informed during a blog post that Chrome users are in danger. This has also increased the risk of hacking. More than 30 flaws have come to the fore in this, many of which are very serious. Along with Google Chrome, some flaws have also been revealed in Microsoft Edge, Brave and Opera browsers.

Google has not given complete information about this. Google has released a list of a total of 30 vulnerabilities, out of which seven have been described as high risk. These flaws have been observed for Windows, Mac and Linux platforms.

What information did the company give

In a note, Google informed that access to bug details and links may be restricted until a majority of users are updated with the fix. If the bug is present in any third party then it will also be banned by Google. The post states that Google has thanked all those security researchers for finding these bugs.

what users should do

It has been informed by the company that the update is already being rolled out for Windows, Mac and Linux. The update will reach users in the coming days or weeks. If your browser does not update automatically, you can update it manually. Let’s know how you can manually update: