Millions of rupees lost to Akshay Kumar’s Bell Base: Millions of rupees lost at the box office of Akshay Kumar’s Bell Base before cinemas closed in Maharashtra

The trailer of Akshay Kumar’s ‘Bell Bottom’ is releasing on Tuesday. The film is set to release on August 19 (Bell Bottom release). But the new guidelines issued by the Maharashtra government on Corona have come as a shock to Akshay Kumar and the filmmakers. The Maharashtra government has clarified in its new guidelines issued on Monday that it is not yet in the mood to open cinemas. In the past, there was talk of opening a cinema with a seating capacity of 50 per cent in Maharashtra. The decision to release ‘Bell Bottom’ was taken by the Maharashtra government, but now Akshay Kumar, director Ranjit Tiwari and producer Pooja Films seem to have lost billions from the film (Bell Bottom box office).

UP, Maharashtra, Delhi, Bihar get 60 per cent income

Cinemas across the country were closed in April due to the second wave of corona outbreaks. However, since August, the Delhi government has allowed cinemas to open in Hindi belts like Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh. It has to be understood here that 60 per cent of the box office earnings of Hindi films come from cinemas in UP, Bihar, Delhi and Maharashtra. Cinemas in UP and Bihar are still closed. The Maharashtra government had earlier allowed the opening of cinemas in 25 districts with 50 per cent capacity. That is why with this announcement, Akshay Kumar has announced the release date of his film ‘Bell Bottom’ on August 19. But the new guidelines have ruined Akshay Kumar’s earnings plans.

At least 20 percent of the earnings will be lost

In the new Kovid lockdown, where the Maharashtra government has relaxed some districts. At the same time, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has expressed concern over the rising number of cases of infection. They have decided to close cinemas in the state. Naturally, the decision has come as a shock to the film industry and theater owners. Earlier, the cinema was expected to open on August 2. ‘Bell Bottom’ is the first big release of Bollywood, which is being released in cinemas of this era. But now the decision of the Maharashtra government is a blow to the makers. Trade analysts believe that this will lead to a loss of at least 20 per cent in Bell Bottom’s earnings.

Now 70-75 crores can be obtained

‘Bell Bottom’ is also being released in 3D worldwide. That is, the manufacturers must have spent a lot on it. It is also interesting to note that the release of ‘Bell Bottom’ has been postponed twice before. There was also talk of releasing the film on the OTT platform. But then it was decided to screen it in cinemas. Karan Taurani, senior vice-president, Ilara Capital, said in a report at Moneycontrol, “The closure of cinemas in Maharashtra will affect Akshay Kumar’s bell-bottom box office revenue by 20 per cent.” Experts expect that now ‘Bell Bottom’ can earn only Rs 70-75 crore at the box office.

2000 single screen theaters closed in lockdown

One of the main reasons for the decline in film revenue was the closure of about 2,000 single screen theaters due to lockdowns. Earlier the country had about 10,000 screens including theaters and multiplexes. 2000 of them are now closed. Cinemas are still closed in many states. Where cinemas are opening, only 50 percent of the audience is allowed to sit. That is, there is a reduction in earnings on all sides.

F9 is competing at the box office

One of the biggest problems of ‘Bell Bottom’ is that it competes with the Hollywood movie F9 i.e. ‘Fast and Furious 9’ at the box office. Vin Diesel’s action film has already set records in the US and UK. The films of this franchise are also very popular in India. In such a scenario, it will also affect the earnings of ‘Bell Bottom’. However, there is also the fact that there are still 15 days left until the 19th of August. In such a situation, the Maharashtra government should issue guidelines at the same time and it is possible to allow the opening of cinemas once the cases of infection are reduced. But if that doesn’t happen, it will be a big injustice to Akshay Kumar.