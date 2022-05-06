Milwaukee grandfather convicted of killing 12-year-old boy



A Milwaukee man has been convicted of killing his 12-year-old grandson with a sledgehammer and several other weapons, and of stealing money from the boy.

A Milwaukee County Circuit Court judge on Thursday also convicted Andrej Martina of injuring his 8-year-old grandson.

Martina, 53, took a witness position and expressed almost no remorse for the hour-long attack last August, claiming she was in self-defense because the boy pointed a gun at her.

Milwaukee County Circuit Court Judge Stephanie Rothstein has convicted Martina of five counts of first-degree intentional homicide in the death of Andre Smith III, which carries a mandatory life sentence. Andre’s 8-year-old brother had a broken finger and wounds that he witnessed with his mother in the attack.

The mother was unable to intervene because of her disability, the criminal complaint said.

After waking up in the middle of the night to lose money from his wallet, Martina attacked Andre with a mallet, a sledgehammer, two belts, a coat rack and a cane, the complaint said.

Martina’s sentencing hearing is set for June 6.