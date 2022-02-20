World

Milwaukee, Nashville, Salt Lake city battle to host 2024 Republican National Convention

With Pittsburgh officially out of the race, Milwaukee, Nashville and Salt Lake City are the final three contenders to host the GOP’s 2024 national conference, where the Republican Party will officially crown its presidential nominee in the next White House race.

The site selection committee of the Republican National Committee (RNC) will travel to Nashville in a week, as the capital city of Tennessee makes its case for hosting the event.

Salt Lake City showed off its facilities to the site selection committee earlier this month, when the RNC held its annual winter meeting in the Utah capital this year.

This past week, Milwaukee got a chance to sue her, as committee members toured the battlefield in Wisconsin’s largest city.

RNC officials were accompanied by former two-term Conservative Governor Scott Walker when they toured the city. Also on the site was former RNC Chair Rains Prebus, who served as the first White House Chief of Staff during the administration of former President Donald Trump. Sources told Gadget Clock that it would probably chair the host committee if it landed at the Wisconsinite Prebus, Milwaukee Convention.

Pribus told Gadget Clock earlier this month that Milwaukee would only be a great choice because it “doesn’t get anything better” than Wisconsin’s summer, but because the city is “a little more turnkey” than its conference rivals.

Walker, speaking to Milwaukee’s Fox 6 after meeting with RNC officials on Wednesday and Thursday, said he had “heard a great rumor from people today that Visit Milwaukee had done a great job.”

Pribus said in a local radio interview that Milwaukee officials had “performed such an incredible show.”

But the RNC backtracked on assumptions that Milwaukee was in the driver’s seat to land at the convention.

“There are three great cities in the race to host the Republican National Convention and each has submitted a strong, competitive bid. Our committee members are in the process of completing a site visit to all of them and no decision has been made as to which will host,” said Richard Walters, RNC senior adviser. . “We look forward to continuing the bidding process and delivering an incredible conference.”

The RNC says the final decision on Host City will be announced at their summer meeting, in early August.

Four potential 2024 Republican White House hopefuls will be an upcoming fundraiser, helping New Hampshire retain its cherished century-old first-country presidency.

(Gadget Clock)

Sen. of Texas. Ted Cruz, who was runner-up in the 2016 GOP nomination race, Sen. Rick Scott of Florida, chair of the National Republican Senate Committee, Sen. Tom Cotton of Arkansas and Sen. Tim Scott of South Carolina – who is considered by scholars to be optimistic about a possible 2024 GOP president – obtained by Gadget Clock. By invitation, everyone is on the event’s host committee.

READ Also  3 new deaths in Albany County's daily COVID update

The show, titled “Defending the First in the Nation’s Primary Cocktail Reception and Fundraiser,” will be held March 30 at the home of RN Kaufman, RNC treasurer and longtime committee member from Massachusetts, on Capitol Hill. The event is also being hosted by Steve Stepanek, chair of the New Hampshire Republican State Committee.

RNC Chair Rona McDaniel, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, and Sen. Lindsay Graham of South Carolina, who made numerous stops in New Hampshire during her unsuccessful bid for the 2016 GOP presidential nomination, are also on the host committee.

The word of the fundraising event was first reported by Politico.

The entire RNC will vote on their 2024 Presidential Nomination Calendar Summer Meeting.

The party’s presidential nominee process committee unanimously passed a report at the winter meeting recommending no changes to the preliminary and caucus calendars.

The panel was led by Jeff Kaufman, chairman of the Iowa GOP, the state’s caucuses that have been running the primary and caucus calendars on both sides for half a century. Also on the committee were Stepanek, as well as chairs from South Carolina and Nevada, the other two early engraved states that voted third and fourth in the GOP calendar.

Lee Ross of Gadget Clock contributed to this report

