Milwaukee police station targeted by gunman days after in-custody death, chief says

14 seconds ago
A suspect was arrested in Milwaukee on Friday after entering a police station and firing on officers – the day after the death of a 20-year-old black man in custody at the same station.

Police fired back, hitting the suspect in the chest and one arm, before he fled the scene on foot. He was later captured two blocks away at the junction of Sixth and Locust Road, Fox 6 Milwaukee reported.

The incident took place after 3 pm. City Police Chief Jeffrey Norman told local media that no police officers or spectators in the lobby were injured.

The suspect, a 23-year-old Milwaukee man, was taken to hospital for treatment of non-fatal injuries.

Milwaukee Police Chief Jeffrey Norman told local media that no police officers or spectators in the lobby were injured. The suspect has been taken to hospital for treatment.

Waukesha suspect Darrell Brooks not guilty of killing six and injuring more than 60

Norman said investigators are looking into the cause of the attack.

Death has ruled an accident

Earlier this week, Kisan Thomas, 20, in District 5 custody, persuaded the death department to fire three officers, although police tried to help and medical examiner ruled Thomas’ death was an accident.

It was not immediately clear if the attack was linked to Thomas’ death.

“We’re still exploring all its angles,” Norman said.

Under Wisconsin state law, officers involved in “critical events” must be held accountable and an outside agency must be called in to conduct an investigation.

Milwaukee police said seven officers were involved in the incident. They had jobs for four to 14 years.

Norman said the West Alice Police Department, about 6 miles west of the city, would be responsible for investigating the shooting at the police station. The nearby Waukesha Police Department is conducting an investigation into Thomas’ death.

Friday’s attack shook staff at District 5 stations as well as community members, Norman said.

“I’m very proud of my staff,” Norman said. “We are very proud of the way they have handled themselves … and we are wrapping our arms around them.”

