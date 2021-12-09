Minami Aizawa Wiki, Age, Height, Biography, Wikipedia, Bio, Net Worth



Actress & Glamour Model Minami Aizawa was born on 14 June 1996 in Tokyo, Japan. Minami Aizawa age 25 years as of July 2021. She completed her graduation in Ueno, Taito-Ku, Tokyo Kamae Building 3F, Japan. She began her career in the AV video industry by posting videos on the premium website. Now, she earns around $450k- $500k USD a year from social media, paid websites, affiliates, AV video selling, sponsors.

Minami Aizawa is one of the famous Japanese AV Actress and social media stars. Minami Aizawa is well known on AV video websites, Twitter, and Instagram for her slim beautiful, and curvy figure, short videos & clips. She has huge followers on Instagram, Twitter, Facebook. She has more than 685k followers on Instagram. Aizawa Minami has over 445K followers on Twitter. She loves acting, traveling, modeling, Shopping, etc.

Personal Info Details Name Minami Aizawa Age 25Years Date of Birth 14 June 1996 Profession AV Actress, PS Model Net Worth $450k- $500k USD Career Start and End 2010 to Present Family Father – Unknown

Mom- Unknown Nickname Minami Aizawa

Aizawa Minami Hometown Ueno, Taito-Ku, Tokyo Kamae Building 3F, Japan Place of Birth Tokyo, Japan Current City Taito-Ku, Tokyo Kamae Building 3F, Japan Phone Number Unknown Whatsapp Number Unknown Email [email protected] Educational Qualification Graduated School Unknown College Unknown Boyfriend / Husband Name Unknown Height 5 feet 1 inch Weight 124lbs (56kg) Figure Size 30-23-30 Bra Size 30B Feet & Shoe Size 7 Hair Colour Black Eye Colour Brown Zodiac Sign Gemini Ethnicity Asian Religion Unknown Nationality Japanese Hobbies Travelling, Shopping Instagram @epoint2016 (685k Followers) Twitter @minami_aizawa_ (25k Followers) Facebook @MinamiAizawa (Followers) TikTok @MinamiAizawa (Followers) Snapchat @MinamiAizawa Reddit @MinamiAizawa Videos @MinamiAizawa Official Website None Movies None Awards None

Minami Aizawa has been interested in modeling since childhood. Shortly after the start of the entertainment world, She has won over the heart of many viewers with her unique style & niche. And within a few months, Minami Aizawa’s video went viral, resulting in a huge increase in her followers. Aizawa Minami has huge subscribers on premium websites. Then her popularity increasing sharply on social media. She currently has over 685k followers on Instagram and 445k followers on Twitter as of July 2021. Minami Aizawa earns money from the sponsorship and AV video selling, Premium video websites.

Aizawa Minami Education

Aizawa Minami completed her schooling and graduated from Ueno, Taito-Ku, Tokyo Kamae Building 3F, Japan.

Minami Aizawa Net Worth

Minami Aizawa earns money from various sources such as Modeling, Sponsorship, premium videos, AV video selling, and premium chatting. Aizawa Minami did no share her Earning details publically, from various media sources her Net Worth is approximately $450k- $500k USD annually.

Minami Aizawa has big fan followers on Social media Instagram (685k Followers), Twitter (445k Followers), TikTok, Facebook, and other paid AV video websites. Every day Aizawa Minami shares fashion photos, personal lifestyle, Short videos, professional photoshoots, event appearances, and videos.

Minami Aizawa Family

Minami Aizawa’s father’s Name is unknown he is a businessman and her mother’s name is unknown she is a homemaker.

