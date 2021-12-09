Minami Aizawa Wiki, Age, Height, Biography, Wikipedia, Bio, Net Worth
Actress & Glamour Model Minami Aizawa was born on 14 June 1996 in Tokyo, Japan. Minami Aizawa age 25 years as of July 2021. She completed her graduation in Ueno, Taito-Ku, Tokyo Kamae Building 3F, Japan. She began her career in the AV video industry by posting videos on the premium website. Now, she earns around $450k- $500k USD a year from social media, paid websites, affiliates, AV video selling, sponsors.
Minami Aizawa is one of the famous Japanese AV Actress and social media stars. Minami Aizawa is well known on AV video websites, Twitter, and Instagram for her slim beautiful, and curvy figure, short videos & clips. She has huge followers on Instagram, Twitter, Facebook. She has more than 685k followers on Instagram. Aizawa Minami has over 445K followers on Twitter. She loves acting, traveling, modeling, Shopping, etc.
Minami Aizawa Bio, Wiki
|Personal Info
|Details
|Name
|Minami Aizawa
|Age
|25Years
|Date of Birth
|14 June 1996
|Profession
|AV Actress, PS Model
|Net Worth
|$450k- $500k USD
|Career Start and End
|2010 to Present
|Family
|Father – Unknown
Mom- Unknown
|Nickname
|Minami Aizawa
Aizawa Minami
|Hometown
|Ueno, Taito-Ku, Tokyo Kamae Building 3F, Japan
|Place of Birth
|Tokyo, Japan
|Current City
|Taito-Ku, Tokyo Kamae Building 3F, Japan
|Phone Number
|Unknown
|Whatsapp Number
|Unknown
|[email protected]
|Educational Qualification
|Graduated
|School
|Unknown
|College
|Unknown
|Boyfriend / Husband Name
|Unknown
|Height
|5 feet 1 inch
|Weight
|124lbs (56kg)
|Figure Size
|30-23-30
|Bra Size
|30B
|Feet & Shoe Size
|7
|Hair Colour
|Black
|Eye Colour
|Brown
|Zodiac Sign
|Gemini
|Ethnicity
|Asian
|Religion
|Unknown
|Nationality
|Japanese
|Hobbies
|Travelling, Shopping
|@epoint2016 (685k Followers)
|@minami_aizawa_ (25k Followers)
|@MinamiAizawa (Followers)
|TikTok
|@MinamiAizawa (Followers)
|Snapchat
|@MinamiAizawa
|@MinamiAizawa
|Videos
|@MinamiAizawa
|Official Website
|None
|Movies
|None
|Awards
|None
Who is Minami Aizawa?
Minami Aizawa has been interested in modeling since childhood. Shortly after the start of the entertainment world, She has won over the heart of many viewers with her unique style & niche. And within a few months, Minami Aizawa’s video went viral, resulting in a huge increase in her followers. Aizawa Minami has huge subscribers on premium websites. Then her popularity increasing sharply on social media. She currently has over 685k followers on Instagram and 445k followers on Twitter as of July 2021. Minami Aizawa earns money from the sponsorship and AV video selling, Premium video websites.
Aizawa Minami Education
Aizawa Minami completed her schooling and graduated from Ueno, Taito-Ku, Tokyo Kamae Building 3F, Japan.
Minami Aizawa Net Worth
Minami Aizawa earns money from various sources such as Modeling, Sponsorship, premium videos, AV video selling, and premium chatting. Aizawa Minami did no share her Earning details publically, from various media sources her Net Worth is approximately $450k- $500k USD annually.
Minami Aizawa Instagram, Twitter, Facebook
Minami Aizawa has big fan followers on Social media Instagram (685k Followers), Twitter (445k Followers), TikTok, Facebook, and other paid AV video websites. Every day Aizawa Minami shares fashion photos, personal lifestyle, Short videos, professional photoshoots, event appearances, and videos.
Minami Aizawa Instagram: @epoint2016 (685k Followers)
Minami Aizawa Twitter: @minami_aizawa_ (445k Followers)
Aizawa Minami Facebook Page: Click Here
Aizawa Minami Youtube: Click Here
Minami Aizawa Contact Details
You can contact Minami Aizawa through social media profile private messages. Her Email ID: [email protected] But, She did not share her personal Phone Number or Contact Number, or Whatsapp Number publically.
Minami Aizawa Family
Minami Aizawa’s father’s Name is unknown he is a businessman and her mother’s name is unknown she is a homemaker.
