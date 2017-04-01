Minecraft Pocket Edition v1.1.0.0 FULL APK (MCPE 1.1.0.0)

Minecraft Pocket Edition v1.1.0.0 FULL APK is among the common video games of the Android platform, produced by the well-known MOJANG studio, which I must recurrently add the up to date model upon the requests I obtain from the location. Your purpose is to construct your personal fantasy world or attempt to survive within the sport universe you’re in with the dice character you management. With the rooted replace after an extended break Minecraft PE 1.1 BETA VERSION On this model, llamas, Shulker Field, Illagers, Vex, Woodland Mansions, Concrete & concrete powder, Glazed Terracotta blocks, Dyeable beds (beds), ADVENTURE MODE have been added and radical bug fixes have been made. In brief, countless adventures, new discoveries and extra are ready for you within the new BETA model. The graphics are 3D and the sound high quality is nice. Controls are supplied with joystick logic. Minecraft Pocket Edition is 14.99TL within the Play Retailer, it has been downloaded greater than 1.820.000. Additionally, ENGLISH language possibility has been added, you’ll be able to select it from the settings.

Photos From Our Sport

Minecraft Pocket Edition v1.1.0.0 FULL APK İNDİR – 62MB

(YEDEK – 1) Minecraft Pocket Edition v1.1.0.0 FULL APK İNDİR – 62MB

(YEDEK – 2) Minecraft Pocket Edition v1.1.0.0 FULL APK İNDİR – 62MB

EXTRACT VIDEO EXPRESSION

cloud.mail.ru file obtain VIDEO EXPRESSION