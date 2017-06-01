Minecraft Pocket Edition v1.1.0.55 FULL APK (MCPE 1.1.0 Final)

Minecraft Pocket Edition v1.1.0.55 FULL APK (MCPE 1.1.0 Last)

Minecraft Pocket Edition v1.1.0.55 FULL APK is likely one of the widespread video games of the Android platform, produced by the well-known MOJANG studio, which I have to frequently add the up to date model upon the requests I obtain from the positioning. As you already know, there hasn’t been an replace for a very long time, as a result of preparations have been being made for the 1.1.0 Last, lastly a model new MCPE is ready for us. In Minecraft Pocket Edition v1.1.0.55 ENGLISH language help, well-known role-playing recreation SKYRIM package deal, villagers, llamas and extra is ready for us. Because of the restrictions for Minecraft PE, I supply MOD APK, that’s, all skins (garments) open, so you possibly can benefit from the recreation to the fullest. The huge recreation universe, environments the place you possibly can spend time with your folks, totally different modes and extra can be at your fingertips. The graphics are 3D and the sound high quality is sweet. Controls are supplied with joystick logic. Minecraft Pocket Edition is 24.99TL within the Play Retailer, has been downloaded greater than 1,885,000.

Photos From Our Recreation

WARNING : All skins are unlocked, texture packs are problematic for now as a result of they’re downloaded from the sport, I’m attempting to resolve it. (22:55 / 01.06.2017)

