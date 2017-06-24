Minecraft Pocket Edition v1.1.3.0 FULL APK (MCPE 1.1.3.0)

Minecraft Pocket Edition v1.1.3.0 FULL APK is among the hottest video games of the Android platform, produced by the well-known MOJANG studio, which I must usually add the up to date model upon the requests I obtain from the positioning. Your objective is to each construct your personal world and attempt to survive within the huge recreation universe you might be in with the dice man you management. As a result of restrictions for Minecraft PE, I provide MOD APK, that’s, all skins (garments) open, so you may benefit from the recreation just a little extra. Huge recreation universe, limitless adventures, maps the place you’ll meet gamers from everywhere in the world and extra are ready for you. Minecraft Pocket Edition v1.1.3.0 model is BETA for the subsequent replace, it’s the model with probably the most improvements, magma, bone, purple nether brick, nether wart blocks has been added and errors have been corrected. ENGLISH language assist is accessible. The graphics are 3D and the sound high quality is sweet. Controls are supplied with joystick logic. Minecraft Pocket Edition is 24.99TL within the Play Retailer, has been downloaded greater than 1.910.000.

Photographs From Our Recreation

WARNING : All skins are unlocked, texture packs are problematic as a result of they’re downloaded from inside the recreation.

(CHARM) Minecraft Pocket Edition v1.1.3.0 MOD APK DOWNLOAD – 55MB

(CHARM – BACKUP) Minecraft Pocket Edition v1.1.3.0 MOD APK DOWNLOAD – 55MB

(FREE – PURE) Minecraft Pocket Edition v1.1.3.0 DOWNLOAD FULL APK – 55MB

EXTRACT VIDEO EXPRESSION

cloud.mail.ru file obtain VIDEO EXPRESSION