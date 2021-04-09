Minecraft Pocket Edition v1.16.230.54 FULL APK (MCPE / Beta)

Minecraft Pocket Edition v1.16.230.54 FULL APK is likely one of the widespread video games of the Android platform, produced by MOJANG studio, which I believe you need to strive in case you like open world, survival and journey video games. Your aim is to discover new areas on the planet you might be in, battle your enemies and survive with the character within the dice you management. Minecraft Pocket Edition v1.16.230.54 has been launched as BETA. Many bugs have been adjusted, particularly axolotl and deepslate blocks, and the underwater view has been improved. The graphics are 3D and the sound high quality is sweet. Controls will be supplied with two fingers. Animals, monsters and villagers are ready for you. Minecraft Pocket Edition is 68.99TL within the Play Retailer, has been downloaded greater than 4,020,000. ENGLISH language assist is out there.

Photographs From Our Recreation

WARNING : To play the sport with the newest options, when creating a brand new world or modifying your outdated world, scroll all the way down to the sport part underneath the create button within the facet menu and Trials Activate the options underneath the part.

Minecraft Pocket Edition v1.16.230.54 FULL APK İNDİR – 158MB

BACKUP LINK

EXTRACT VIDEO EXPRESSION

cloud.mail.ru file obtain VIDEO EXPRESSION