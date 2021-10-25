Mini Cooper SE Electric Car will be charged up to 80% in just 35 minutes! Teaser released; See what will be more features MINI Cooper SE Electric Car can be charged from Zero to 80 per cent in just 35 minutes by 50kW DC Fast Charger – Mini Cooper SE Electric Car will get 80% charge in just 35 minutes, Teaser Released; See – what else will be the features

MINI India has released the teaser of Cooper SE on its social media platforms. This is the first fully electric car from this brand, which will soon arrive in the country. The model has also been listed on Mini India’s website (mini.in) with the tag ‘Coming Soon’ (coming soon).

By the way, this Mini Cooper SE was first introduced globally in the year 2019. This will technically be the first fully electric model to go on sale in the BMW India Group. As the name suggests, the Cooper SE Mini is based on three doors, but gets an electric motor and battery as well. The vehicle looks similar to the petrol variant except for obvious changes.

While there is no word yet on its launch timeline, the luxury electric hatchback is expected to arrive in a few weeks. On October 22, 2021, a photo of the vehicle was shared on the Twitter handle of Mini India, in which it was shown charging. Also the caption was written, “This is tomorrow. Are you ready?”

The Mini Cooper SE has a blank front grille, which comes with chrome surround. Also, a new ‘E’ badge has been given in place of ‘S’ lettering. This model comes with new alloy wheels. The vehicle retains all the trademark design elements including round headlamps with LED DRLs, Union Jack themed LED taillights, round ORVMs and a similar silhouette. Apart from this, the car could also get a circular center console with a touchscreen infotainment system, while a mini multi-function steering wheel and digital console would also be there.

According to auto website ‘carandbike.com’, the Mini Cooper SE will use a single electric motor that produces 181 Bhp and 270 Nm of peak torque. The motor powers the front wheels and draws power from a 32.6 kWh lithium-ion battery pack. The electric hatchback can accelerate from 0-100 kmph in 7.3 seconds and has an electronically limited top speed of 150 kmph. In terms of range, the Cooper SE promises 235-270 km (WLTP cycle) on a single charge. The electric version is about 145 kg heavier than the petrol model.

Mini says that the Cooper SE can charge up to 80% in two and a half hours using the 11 kW charger, while it will take around three hours to fully charge. At the same time, the 50 kW fast charger will reduce the charging time to just 35 minutes. That is, it can charge this vehicle from zero to 80 percent in about half an hour.

Prices of the standard Mini 3-door start at Rs 38 Lakh and the upcoming Mini Cooper SE can easily be around Rs 50 Lakh (all prices, ex-showroom). This model will come as a Completely Built Unit (CBU) and will be the most affordable luxury electric vehicle for sale in comparison to the Jaguar I-Pace, Mercedes-Benz EQC and Audi e-tron range.