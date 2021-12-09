Mini Diva Wiki, Age, Height, Biography, Bio, Net worth, Face, feet, minidiva



Actress & Glamour Model Mini Diva was born on 6 August 1994 in Czech Republic, Europe. Mini Diva age 27 years. She completed her graduation in Czech Republic, Europe. She began her career in the AV video industry by posting videos on the premium website. Now, she earns around $150k- $350k USD a year from social media, paid websites, affiliates, AV video selling, and sponsorships.

Mini Diva is one of the famous European AV Actress and social media stars. Mini Diva is well known on AV video websites, Twitter, and Instagram for her beautiful and curvy figure, short videos & clips. She has huge followers on Instagram, Twitter, Facebook. She has more than 110k followers on Instagram. Mina Diva has over 254K followers on Twitter. She loves acting, traveling, modeling, Shopping, etc.

Personal Info Details Name Mini Diva Age 27 Years Date of Birth 6 August 1994 Profession Actress, Model Net Worth $150k- $350k USD Career Start and End 2017 to Present Family Father – Unknown

Mom- Unknown Nickname MiniDiva

Mina Diva Hometown Heaven, Europe Place of Birth Czech Republic, Europe Current City Heaven, Europe Phone Number Unknown Whatsapp Number Unknown Email Unknown Educational Qualification Graduated School Unknown College Unknown Boyfriend / Husband Name Unknown Height 5′ 6″ (167cm) Weight 111lbs. (50kg) Figure Size 35C-25-36 Bra Size 35C Feet & Shoe Size 7 Hair Colour Brunette Eye Colour Brown Zodiac Sign Leo Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Nationality European Hobbies Travelling, Shopping Instagram @MiniDiva (110k Followers)

@divasaremeh Twitter @MiniDiva (254k Followers)

@onlyminidiva (16k Followers) Facebook @MiniDiva (k Followers) TikTok @bonergod? (120k Followers) Snapchat @MiniDiva Reddit @MiniDiva Videos @MiniDiva Mini Diva face reveal on Tik Tok Official Website None Movies None Awards None

Mini Diva has been interested in modeling since childhood. She has huge subscribers on premium websites. In the beginning, her video views were very less but still, MiniDiva kept making AV videos and uploading videos on premium websites. Shortly after the start of the entertainment world, She has won over the heart of many viewers with her unique style & niche. And within a few months, Mina Diva’s video went viral, resulting in a huge increase in her followers. She became more popular in a few months. Then her popularity increasing sharply on social media. She currently has over 110k followers on Instagram and 254k followers on Twitter as of August 2021.

Her attractive slim curvy body shape helped her to become more popular on social media platforms. MiniDiva has perfect body shape and skin, slim waistline, shiny hair, gorgeous body & beautiful look just because of her health and fitness tips. She takes great care of her fitness and for this, she does workout, yoga, and exercise regularly, But you also know that a diet plan is very necessary for a fit and strong body. Mini Diva is 5′ 6″ (167cm) tall, weight is 111lbs. (50kg) and she has Brunette hair and Brown-colored eyes.

Mina Diva earns money from various sources such as Acting, Modeling, Affiliate, Sponsorship, paid/premium videos, AV video selling, and premium chatting. MiniDiva did not share her Earning details publically, from various sources her Net Worth is approximately $150k- $350k USD annually.

Mini Diva has big fan followers on Instagram (110k Followers), Twitter (254k Followers), TikTok (120k Followers), Facebook, and other paid AV video websites. Every day MiniDiva shares fashion photos, personal lifestyle, Short videos, professional photoshoots, event appearances, and videos. Day by day her popularity increasing sharply.

You can contact Mina Diva through social media profile private messages. Her Email ID: But, She did not share her personal Phone Number or Contact Number, or Whatsapp Number publically.

Mini Diva’s father’s name will be updated he is a businessman and her mother’s name will be updated she is a homemaker.

