Minimum wages of workers increased in Delhi: Know how unskilled, semi-skilled and skilled workers will get monthly salary from now on? New Delhi: Arvind Kejriwal led AAP Government hikes minimum wages for unskilled, semi-skilled, and skilled workers

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Monday announced a hike in minimum wages for unskilled, semi-skilled and skilled workers, saying it would help them tide over inflation and the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. With this hike, the monthly salary of unskilled workers increased from Rs 15,908 to Rs 16,064, while that of semi-skilled workers increased from Rs 17,537 to Rs 17,693, a statement issued by the Delhi government said.

It further states that the monthly salary of skilled workers has been increased from Rs 19,291 to Rs 19,473. Sisodia said, “The minimum wages paid to laborers in Delhi is higher than any other state in the country. The working class troubled by Kovid and inflation will get some relief from the increase in minimum wages. Sisodia is also the minister in charge of the labor department of the Delhi government.

The monthly salary of matriculated but non-graduate employees has been increased from Rs 19,291 to Rs 19,473 and for workers with educational qualification of graduation and above from Rs 20,976 to Rs 21,184. Sisodia said that the “major step” of increasing the wages has been taken keeping in mind the interests of the poor and the working class during the coronavirus pandemic. He said that the employees of clerical and supervisory class will also get its benefit.

According to Sisodia, dearness allowance cannot be withheld for workers in the unorganized sector, who usually receive only minimum wages. Therefore, the Delhi government has announced the revised minimum wage by adding dearness allowance.

“Shramik Mitra” scheme launched: Meanwhile, the Delhi government on Monday launched the ‘Shramik Mitra’ scheme to ensure that the benefits of various programs reach construction workers. As part of this, 800 ‘Shramik Mitras’ will reach out to construction workers. They will inform them about the schemes launched by the Delhi government, link them with the respective government schemes and ensure that no worker misses out on any programme. Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said that Shramik Mitras will inform the construction workers registered by the construction board at the ward level about the government’s assistance schemes and help them apply for the same.