Minisha Lamba Boyfriend Akash Malik Birthday: Minisha Lamba Boyfriend Birthday: Minisha Lamba wishes her boyfriend Akash Malik a happy birthday.

Bollywood actress Minisha Lamba has been away from the industry for a long time. However, she keeps sharing updates related to her with fans on social media. Minisha Lamba wishes her boyfriend Akash Malik a happy birthday. The actress has written a cute note by sharing romantic pictures with him.

Minisha Lamba shared romantic pictures with her boyfriend Akash Malik on her Instagram account on Friday. Minisha Lamba wrote with pictures, ‘Happy Happy Akki Mal … I wish you a lot of love and happiness. Of course with me. This is the funniest person I know … I can be the best jacuzzi partner ever. The funniest travel friend. Dinner for my best dinner … every party life … the coolest chiller person … and the best and codenamed players in town … and for all the birthdays we’re going to spend more together … Best Go Sweet. (Of course with me) ‘





Minisha Lamba married Ryan Tham in 2015. However, the two separated after five years. Minisha Lamba had confirmed the news of her divorce to our partner Itimes. The actress said that she decided to separate from Ryan of her own free will and the two became legally separated.

Minisha Lamba is currently dating Delhi-based businessman Akash Malik. The two first met at an event in 2019. Earlier, in an interview with ETimes, Minisha had confirmed the news of her relationship with Lamba. He had said, ‘Yes, I have found love and I am happy. I feel blessed to be together every day. The couple was spotted on holiday in Goa in July.

