Minisha Lamba Boyfriend Akash Malik Birthday: Minisha Lamba Boyfriend Birthday: Minisha Lamba wishes her boyfriend Akash Malik a happy birthday.

Minisha Lamba wishes her boyfriend Akash Malik a happy birthday.
Minisha Lamba married Ryan Tham in 2015. However, the two separated after five years. Minisha Lamba had confirmed the news of her divorce to our partner Itimes. The actress said that she decided to separate from Ryan of her own free will and the two became legally separated.
Minisha Lamba is currently dating Delhi-based businessman Akash Malik. The two first met at an event in 2019. Earlier, in an interview with ETimes, Minisha had confirmed the news of her relationship with Lamba. He had said, ‘Yes, I have found love and I am happy. I feel blessed to be together every day. The couple was spotted on holiday in Goa in July.
Minisha Lamba and boyfriend Akash Malik
