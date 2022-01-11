Minister Brajesh Pathak carries out door-to-door campaign in Cabinet Ganj area of ​​Lucknow, runs sewing machine UP

After the announcement of the dates for the meeting elections in Uttar Pradesh, all of the events have equipped. Door-to-door campaign has began in the state after the ban on street reveals, rallies and processions. UP Minister Brijesh Pathak was additionally seen campaigning from door to door in the Cabinetganj area of ​​Lucknow at present. Throughout this, he was seen working a sewing machine at a tailor’s store. He mentioned that now the folks themselves will struggle elections for them.

The Regulation Minister had reached a tailor’s store in Cabinetganj on Tuesday as half of a campaign to attach with the general public amid the hustle and bustle of the meeting elections. Right here he additionally operated a sewing machine. Pathak, BJP MLA from Lucknow Central seat, advised reporters throughout this, “That is my area and I’m campaigning from door to door as per the rules of the Election Fee.”

The minister of the Yogi authorities mentioned that he’s getting the assist of all sections. He mentioned, “We’re making use of tilak and sandalwood on the foreheads of folks. Folks of all lessons and religions are coming out of their properties and giving blessings.” Brijesh Pathak mentioned, “The best way we’re getting blessings from folks, it doesn’t really feel like we have to work very exhausting.” He claimed that the folks themselves will struggle for them and we’re going to register a much bigger victory in this election than in 2017.

Speaking to reporters, the minister mentioned, “When my Amma used to stitch, we used to make use of her machine. Amma taught us all this in my childhood. Yogi’s minister mentioned that he has been visiting these areas for the final 5 years and has been assembly the folks right here. He claimed that the BJP will register a much bigger victory in this election than in 2017. Allow us to inform that the meeting elections are to be held in Uttar Pradesh in seven phases. Voting will likely be held in the state capital Lucknow on February 23.