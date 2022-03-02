‘Minister No’: Lavrov embodies Moscow’s steely posture



MOSCOW – As Russia’s top diplomat during the Ukraine invasion, Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov embodied the Kremlin’s protest stance in a mixture of harshness and satire.

When President Vladimir Putin single-handedly shapes the country’s foreign policy, Lavrov conveys the message of Moscow with the unusualness of a diplomat.

In this role for almost 18 years, Lavrov, 71, has seen relations with the West shift from close-friendship to openly hostile, descending to a catastrophic new low with Russia’s war against Ukraine. The aggression prompted the European Union to seize the assets of both Putin and Lavrov, an unprecedented blow to Moscow’s pride.

Lavrov’s term as foreign minister is second only to that of Soviet Foreign Minister Andrei Gromyko, who served 26 years. Like Gromyko, nicknamed Mr. Knight (not Mr.), Lavrov has come to represent the uncompromising face of the Kremlin’s foreign policy, as opposed to the West.

He does not use harsh words when defending what he sees as Moscow’s interests, and that style should be appealed to the hard-line Russian president.

In 2008, Lavrov famously responded to a rebuke from then-British Foreign Secretary David Miliband: “Who are you to give me a speech?”

Like his boss, Lavrov has tapped into the nostalgia of the wider public for his Soviet-era influence in the country. He lashed out at the West, portraying the United States as arrogant, haughty, treacherous and determined to dominate the world. He has dismissed Western allies as disloyal to Washington’s line to block Russia with contempt.

Standing next to British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss after their meeting last month, a terrified Lavrov said their talks were “like a conversation between the deaf and dumb.”

After a lifelong diplomatic career, Lavrov is visibly disturbed by the daily routine. When he appears in front of the media, he does not bother to hide his annoyance in a simple or provocative question, often answering with contempt or simple ridicule.

When a CNN reporter asked Lavrov in a video call from the Ukrainian capital that Moscow wanted to overthrow the Ukrainian leadership, the assistant who conducted Friday’s briefing interrupted and said it was not his turn to ask a question. The reporter continued, and an angry Lavrov said: “He’s rude. He’s working in Ukraine now. He’s rude.”

Lavrov has a special dislike for photographers, annoyed by the shaking of the camera shutters.

At a news conference, he made an explosive sound into the microphone in clear indignation at the unruly journalists; The expression has become a meme, widely adopted in T-shirt designs for patriotic audiences.

Lavrov has faced an endless wave of speculation on the verge of retirement. Instead, he has become one of the longest-serving members of Putin’s cabinet and a perennial figure in the changing kaleidoscope of foreign opponents.

Prior to becoming Foreign Minister, he served as Russia’s ambassador to the United Nations for 10 years and enjoyed informal chats with journalists, news and jokes about a cigarette in the UN corridor. He wrote poetry, sang on guitar with friends, and skated with other diplomats at international events when Russia’s relations with the West were low.

But his laughter and easy ways are now a thing of the past as Lavrov launches an angry diet against the West every day against Ukraine, the biggest land conflict in Europe since World War II.

On Tuesday, he was barred from flying to Geneva to attend a UN summit after European Union members banned Russian aircraft from their skies as part of sanctions against Moscow.

Lavrov condemned the move in a video address to the UN General Assembly as “aggressive”, alleging that “EU countries are trying to avoid an open face-to-face dialogue or direct contact to help identify political solutions to international problems.”

“The West has clearly lost its temper in expressing anger against Russia and has destroyed its own rules and institutions, including respect for private property,” Lavrov said. “We need to put an end to the arrogant Western philosophy of self-excellence, monopoly and full approval.”