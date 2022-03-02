Minister Piyush Goyal had advised Karnataka boy killed in russian attack on Ukraine to hoist the tricolor on the building claims family

Naveen Shekharappa, a 21-year-old medical student from Karnataka, was killed in a Russian shelling in Ukraine’s Kharkiv city when he was on his way to collect food from a nearby grocery store.

The Indian student killed in the ongoing attack in Ukraine was advised by his family and Union Minister Piyush Goyal to put up the tricolor of the Indian national flag outside their building for safety. Goyal had made it clear that Russia and Ukraine had assured the safety of Indian students. In the last video conversation of the deceased student with his family living in India, the Indian flag was advised. Unfortunately, he fell victim to the attack before it could happen.

Naveen Shekharappa, a 21-year-old medical student from Karnataka, was killed in a Russian shelling in Ukraine’s Kharkiv city when he was on his way to collect food from a nearby grocery store. According to the student’s grandfather, he had a phone conversation with Union Minister Piyush Goyal. In this he said that “There is a problem. If we try to move forward from there, a rescue is possible. Our government has spoken to both the countries, both the countries have assured them that nothing will happen to the Indians there.”

His father said that I had advised that “if you have a big flag, put it on your building where you live. The flag kept showing out. Minister Piyush Goyal had also said the same thing. You guys should keep showing the flag as much as possible.”

Naveen and other Indian students had taken shelter in a bunker from where “only 2 per cent of the people were able to leave.” When his father asked on the phone why he did not turn up, he told that the situation was very serious.

The student had said that such information has been received that now trains have started running and there is one train each at 6 am, 10 am and 1 pm. The father had suggested that “seeing the situation there, take a decision. Only after going 40-50 km away will there be a way out.