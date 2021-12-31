Ministers and MPs of the Government of India took part in the dinner of the government-in-exile of Tibet, China was furious

It has been said from China that no country in the world has recognized Tibet. It has been a part of China for a long time. And matters related to Tibet are internal affairs of China.

Due to China’s expansionist policy, there is tension between India and China on the LoC. At the same time, China is keeping its eye on India’s stand regarding Tibet. Let us inform that in the past, a group of MPs including Union Minister of State Rajiv Chandrasekhar had participated in a Tibetan program in Delhi. On which China has expressed its displeasure.

Let us tell you that on December 22, China has objected to the participation of Indian political figures in this dinner program at a hotel in Delhi. Union Minister of State Rajiv Chandrashekhar, BJP MPs Maneka Gandhi and KC Ramamurthy, Congress MPs Jairam Ramesh, Manish Tewari and BJD’s Sujit Kumar attended the event. Apart from this, the Speaker of the Tibetan Parliament, Khenpo Sonam Tenphel was also present at the event.

Expressing displeasure over the program, the Chinese embassy through a letter asked India to refrain from “supporting Tibetan independent forces”. According to the Indian Express report, Chinese adviser Zhou Yongsheng wrote in the letter, ‘I have noticed that you have participated in the program of the so-called ‘All-Party Indian Parliamentary Forum for Tibet’ and with some members of the so-called ‘Tibetan Parliament in Exile’ discussed. I would like to express my concern on this.

The letter said, “As is well known, the so called ‘Tibetan Parliament in Excellence’ is a separatist political group. This is not a legitimate organization. This is in violation of China’s constitution and laws. It has not been recognized by any country in the world. Tibet has long been a part of China. And matters related to Tibet are internal affairs of China. In which foreign interference is not allowed.

The letter said that in a series of political documents, the Indian government has recognized that the Tibet Autonomous Region is part of the territory of the People’s Republic of China and does not allow Tibetans to carry out anti-China political activities.

Regarding the program, Rajiv Chandrashekhar told The Indian Express, “I was a member of the Indo-Tibetan Parliamentary Forum headed by Shanta Kumarji and I was invited. I had attended dinner.” Apart from this, Sujit Kumar of BJD said that I personally do not consider Tibet a part of China.

Kumar said that this parliamentary forum on Tibet is for the support of Tibetan cultural and religious beliefs, and is between the people of India and the Tibetan government-in-exile. There shouldn’t be too much politics to be seen in this.”

Jairam Ramesh of Congress said, “When I was asked to speak (at the event), I said that I never go to any evening function, but I have a deep love for Buddha, a deep respect for the Dalai Lama. And I joined it out of gratitude for the Tibetan role.”