Ministry of Defense Recruitment 2021: Apply for Group C Posts before 5 October. Check here for selection process and other details

Ministry of Defense Recruitment 2021: Army Head Quarter Signal Regiment, Meerut Cantt has invited applications from eligible candidates for various Civilian Group C posts. Interested candidates can apply for recruitment to these posts through offline mode in the prescribed format on or before 5 October.

A total of 10 posts will be recruited through this process. In which 3 posts of Cook, 1 post of Barber, 2 posts of EBR (Equipment Board Repair), 3 posts of Washer Man and 1 post of Tailor are included. For recruitment to these posts, candidates should have passed class 10th or equivalent examination from a recognized board. Apart from this, the candidate should have proficiency in the relevant field. The age of the candidate should be between 18 years to 25 years for recruitment to various Group C posts. However, reserved category candidates will be given age relaxation. For detailed information candidates can check official notification.

According to the official notification, the selected candidates for the post of Cook will be given a salary of Rs 19900 to Rs 63200 per month under Pay Level 2. Whereas, the selected candidates on other post will get salary ranging from Rs 18000 to Rs 56900 per month under Pay Level 1. Candidates will be selected for recruitment to these posts on the basis of written test and practical test. In this written test candidates will be asked questions from General Intelligence & Reasoning, Numerical Aptitude, General English and General Awareness. There will also be negative marking of 0.25 marks for each answer. The date and time of written test and practical test will be intimated to the candidates separately.

All Eligible candidates can send their application in the prescribed format and other necessary documents to “The Commanding Officer, 2 Army Headquarters Signal Regiment, Roorkee Road, Meerut Cantt – 250001” latest by 5 October for recruitment to Group C posts. For more details you can check the official website.

