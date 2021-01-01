Ministry of Defense Recruitment 2021: Apply for various civilian Group C posts before 5 October. Check here for eligibility criteria and other details

Ministry of Defense Recruitment 2021: There is a good news for the government job aspirants. 2 Army Head Quarter Signal Regiment, Meerut Cantt has issued a notification for the recruitment of various Civilian Group C posts. Eligible candidates can apply for recruitment to these posts through offline mode on or before 5 October.

A total of 10 posts will be recruited through this process. In which 3 posts of Cook, 1 post of Barber, 2 posts of EBR (Equipment Board Repair), 3 posts of Washer Man and 1 post of Tailor will be recruited. Selected candidates for the post of cook will be given salary ranging from Rs 19900 to Rs 63200 per month. Whereas, the selected candidates on other post will get salary ranging from Rs 18000 to Rs 56900 per month.

For recruitment to these posts, the candidate should have passed class 10th from a recognized board. Along with this, there should be proficiency in the relevant field. Talking about the age limit, the age of the candidate should be between 18 years to 25 years for recruitment to various posts of Group C. However, age relaxation will be given to the reserved category candidates as per the government rules. For detailed information candidates can check official notification.

Ministry of Defense Group C Recruitment 2021 Candidates will be selected on the basis of written test and practical test to be conducted at Meerut. In this written test candidates will be asked questions from General Intelligence & Reasoning, Numerical Aptitude, General English and General Awareness. All interested candidates for recruitment to these posts can send their application in the prescribed format to “The Commanding Officer, 2 Army Headquarters Signal Regiment, Roorkee Road, Meerut Cantt – 250001” by 5 October.

Ministry of Defense Recruitment 2021: Government job for 10th pass, these 400 posts will be recruited

Apart from this, Ministry of Defense has sought applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts of Civil Motor Driver, Cleaner, Cook, Civilian Catering Instructor under ASC Center North and MTS and Labor under ASC Center North. Interested candidates can apply for recruitment to these posts through offline mode within 21 days from the date of issue of advertisement i.e. till 17 September.

HSSC Recruitment 2021: Recruitment is going on for many posts including Naib Tehsildar, Kanungo and Inspector, salary will be up to 1 lakh