Ministry of Defense Recruitment 2021: Apply offline for Civilian Group C Posts before 5 October. Check here for latest updates

Ministry of Defense Recruitment 2021: Army Head Quarter Signal Regiment, Meerut Cantt has invited applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post of Civilian Group C. Interested candidates can submit their applications for recruitment to these posts by 5 October.

As per the official notification, 10 posts of Civilian Group C are to be recruited. These vacancies include 3 posts of Cook, 2 posts of EBR (Equipment Board Repair), 1 post of Barber, 3 posts of Washer Man and 1 post of Tailor. Candidates will be selected for recruitment to these posts on the basis of written test and practical test. The test will have questions from General Intelligence and Reasoning, Numerical Aptitude, General English and General Awareness. There will also be negative marking of 0.25 marks for every wrong answer.

Talking about the qualification, for recruitment to various posts of Civilian Group C, the candidate should have passed class X or equivalent examination from a recognized board. Also the candidate should be proficient in the related work. Apart from this, the minimum age of the candidate has been fixed at 18 years and the maximum age is 25 years. For complete details of educational qualification and age limit, candidates can check official notification.

Let us inform that the selected candidates for the post of cook will be given salary ranging from Rs 19900 to Rs 63200 per month under Pay Level 2. Whereas, the selected candidates on other posts will get salary ranging from Rs 18000 to Rs 56900 per month under Pay Level 1. All Eligible candidates can send their application in the prescribed format and other necessary documents for recruitment to Group C posts by 5 October 2021 given in the notification. Check official website for more details.

