Ministry of Defense Recruitment 2021: Notification released for various Group C posts. Check here for eligibility criteria and other details

Ministry of Defense Recruitment 2021: Ministry of Defense has issued a notification for the recruitment of Civil Motor Driver, Cleaner, Cook, Civilian Catering Instructor under ASC Center North and MTS & Labor under ASC Center North. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for Ministry of Defense Recruitment 2021 through offline mode within 21 days from the date of issue of advertisement.

A total of 400 posts will be recruited through this process. In which, 115 posts of Civil Motor Driver, 67 posts of Cleaner, 15 posts of Cook, 3 posts of Civilian Catering Instructor, 194 posts of Labor and 7 posts of MTS are included. Let us inform that the selected candidates for the post of Civil Motor Driver, Cook and Civilian Catering Instructor will be given a salary of Rs 19900 per month. Whereas the selected candidates for the post of Cleaner, Labor and MTS will get a salary of Rs 18000 per month.

Talking about the qualification, to apply for these posts, the candidate should be class 10th pass. Apart from this, the candidate’s age should be between 18 years to 25 years for recruitment to the post of Civil Catering Instructor, Cleaner, Cook, Labor and MTS. At the same time, the age of the candidate for recruitment to the post of Civil Motor Driver should be between 18 years to 27 years. Candidates will be selected for recruitment to these posts on the basis of Skill / Physical / Practical Test and Written Test. For detailed information candidates can check official notification.

ASC Center Ministry of Defense Recruitment 2021 Eligible candidates for the post of Labor & MTS in U.S. should send their application along with all necessary documents to The Presiding Officer, Civilian Direct Recruitment Board, CHQ, ASC Center (South) – 2ATC, Agram Post, Bangalore – 560007. Whereas, for other posts, the Presiding Officer, Civilian Direct Recruitment Board, CHQ, ASC Center (North) – 1ATC, Agram Post, Bangalore – 560007 will have to be sent by 17 September.

