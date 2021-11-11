ministry of external affairs said India has not accepted illegal occupation by chinese over pentagon report

In a report released by the US Department of Defense on November 3, it was said that at some point in the year 2020, China has established a village with 100 houses in the disputed part between Tibet Autonomous Region and Arunachal Pradesh.

Responding to the US Defense Department report revealing the settlement of villages by China in the disputed area adjacent to the Arunachal sector near the LAAC, India called it illegal and said that under any circumstances we do not accept it. The Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson also said that India has also accelerated the development of infrastructure, including the construction of roads and bridges in the border areas with China.

On Thursday, Foreign Ministry spokesman Arindam Bagchi said that China has started construction activities in the last several years in the border areas as well as in the areas which it has illegally occupied for decades. India has neither accepted such illegal occupation nor accepted China’s unwarranted claims. At the same time, he said that we have taken cognizance of the report of the US Department of Defense, which mentions the construction activities being done by China in the India-China border areas and especially in the eastern region.

Apart from this, Arindam Bagchi also said that the government has always strongly opposed such activities through diplomatic channels and will do the same in future. The government strengthened the infrastructure near the border by building many things including roads, bridges. Due to which the people living in and around the border have got good connectivity.

The Spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs also said that the government is committed to develop infrastructure to improve the lives of people in Arunachal Pradesh and other border areas. The government is monitoring all developments affecting the security of the country and takes all necessary measures to protect the sovereignty and integrity of the country.

