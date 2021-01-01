Ministry of Home Affairs MHA Recruitment 2021 for Law Officer and Other Posts Across India





Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has launched a notification for recruitment to the put up of Law Officer Grade –I, Law Officer Grade 2, Senior Accounts Officer, Chief Supervisor/ Advisor (DS/US Stage) and Supervisor/ Advisor on mha.gov.in.

Ministry of Home Affairs MHA Recruitment 2021: Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has launched a notification for recruitment to the put up of Law Officer Grade –I, Law Officer Grade 2, Senior Accounts Officer, Chief Supervisor/ Advisor (DS/US Stage) and Supervisor/ Advisor for the top workplace of CEPI at Delhi and its 3 Department Workplaces at Mumbai, Kolkata and Lucknow on contractual foundation on its web site -mha.gov.in. candidates can apply to the posts within the prescribed format on or earlier than 24 Could 2021.

Necessary Dates

Final date for submission of on-line utility: 24 Could 2021

Ministry of Home Affairs MHA Emptiness Particulars

Law Officer – 3 Senior Account Officer -1 Advisor – 6 Chief Supervisor – 5

Wage:

Law Officer – Rs. 35,000 to Rs. 60,000/- pm Chief Supervisor/ Advisor – Rs. 60,000/- pm Supervisor/ Advisor – Rs. 40,000/- pm Sr. Accounts Officer – Rs. 50,000/- pm

Eligibility Standards for Ministry of Home Affairs MHA Law Officer and Other Posts

Academic Qualification:

Law Officer Grade -I – On contractual foundation an individual having Diploma in Law with minimal 5 years expertise in observe of Law. 2. Working data of Laptop is important. Law Officer Grade -II -On contractual foundation an individual having Diploma in Law with minimal 3 years expertise in observe of Law. 2. Working data of Laptop is important. Chief Supervisor/ Advisor – DS OR US with expertise of coping with income/property issues. Proficient in Hindi and/or English. Individuals having data of regional language will probably be given desire. 3. Working data of MS Workplace is important Supervisor/ Advisor – Retired Authorities Servant on the degree of SO/SDM/Tehsildar with land income, authorized & finance background. 2. Proficient in Hindi and/or English. Individuals having data of regional language will probably be given desire.Working data of MS Workplace is important. Sr. Accounts Officer – Retired Central Authorities Officers on the degree of Sr. Accounts Officer

Age Restrict:

Usually, the utmost age restrict for all classes be 65 years. Nonetheless engagement past 65 years and as much as 70 years could also be allowed in deserving instances conserving in view the well being & degree of experience/expertise of the candidate

The right way to apply for Ministry of Home Affairs Recruitment 2021 ?

candidates can ship utility to “Custodian of Enemy Property for India (CEPI), Delhi Head Workplace, ‘East’ Wing, 1st ground, Shivaji Stadium Annexe, Connaught Place, New Delhi-10001” on or earlier than 24 Could 2021. The appliance might alternatively be despatched through e-mail in [email protected]

