Minneapolis city council to review tentative police contract giving officers raises, $7K in incentives

16 seconds ago
On Monday, Minneapolis city officials are expected to review a new interim agreement that would give officers a total of $ 7,000 increase and bonuses, as the police department became embroiled in a controversy over acute staff shortages following the death of George Floyd.

The exact details of the new agreement have not been released, but the policy and government oversight committee of the Minneapolis City Council has included a summary of the agreement to be discussed during a meeting to be held at 1:30 a.m. local time via Zoom.

The summary of the interim agreement between the City of Minneapolis and the Minneapolis Police Officers Federation states that officers will receive a 1% increase in general wages and longevity on the first day of 2020, 1.5% on the first day of 2021 and 2.5% on the first day of 2022.

Starting January 1, 2022, a market adjustment of 2.5% will apply to wages and longevity. Then, another market adjustment of 1% on wages and longevity starting December 31, 2022 will be applied.

The agreement will also include bonuses for new recruits and retention of existing employees in the Minneapolis Police Department. New employees will receive $ 3,500 upon completion of field training and an additional $ 3,500 upon completion of a probationary period. Current employees will receive $ 3,500 upon approval and must remain on duty until at least December 31, 2022, for a second payment of $ 3,500.

In summary there is a section for non-economic and model languages ​​for discussion.

Officers will have to undergo a new mandatory mental health screening before returning to duty after a serious incident in the contract. It will also increase the authority of the chief to determine the proper position of responsibility of a police officer after a serious incident.

The agreement should include “interpretation of disciplinary language for employees with the right to return to the bargaining unit”. In summary, those who are “working in a designated position and not employed do not have access to the disciplinary process in the bargaining unit.” No details were given on how the disciplinary process for the officers could change.

The city’s latest job posting says cadets start at 21.46 per hour; Officers from other departments can earn from $ 31.45 to $ 40.74 per hour. If approved, the agreement will cover 2020 to 2022. 2023 will require new negotiations.

Minneapolis employs about 544 officers – about 300 less than before Floyd’s assassination.

Monday’s discussion comes as Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey is considering separately recommendations on how to implement one of the biggest changes to the city’s power structure in decades. In November, voters rejected a ballot to replace the Minneapolis Police Department and approved a separate measure aimed at increasing the mayor’s power over the city council.

The purpose of the new “executive mayor” power structure is to eliminate confusion when the city has to respond to emergencies, such as the riots surrounding Minneapolis following Floyd’s death. The city has seen other large-scale protests after the deaths of other black men involved in police, including Downte Wright and more recently Amir Lock, who was shot dead during an early morning Minneapolis police raid.

“This is a huge change and it represents one of the most important decisions we’ve ever made in our government,” Frey told a news conference Friday. “The changes that we make, the decisions that we make today and tomorrow, and these will have a lasting effect in the next few months. This is truly a generational opportunity for this right.”

Frey appointed a working group that met seven times in December and January to come up with recommendations on how to form a city government with its new executive branch. A report released by the Working Group on Friday recommended that the mayor appoint a City Operations Officer who would direct department heads to the mayor’s day-to-day activities.

It recommends that Freke hire a key staff to ensure that the mayor has access to the people, constituencies, elected leaders, nonprofits and business organizations, and information and consistent activities of the mayor’s office to assist in decision making.

Frey will present his final decision on the change to the City Council on March 22.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

