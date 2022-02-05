Minneapolis man who pled guilty to trying to burn down high school during George Floyd riots gets probation



A man convicted of attempting to set fire to a high school during the Black Lives Matter riots in Minneapolis following the death of George Floyd has been sentenced to five years probation.

Mohamed Hussein Abdi, 20, was handed the probation sentence in a US District Court in St. Louis. Paul, Minnesota, Thursday after pleading guilty to conspiracy to commit arson, according to court documents obtained by Gadget Clock.

Abdi was also ordered to pay just over $ 34,000 in restitution to Gordon Parks High School in St. Paul.

Court documents state that the sentence was “imposed pursuant to the Sentencing Reform Act of 1984.”

The presiding judge, Reagan-appointed District Court Judge David S. Doty, did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Gadget Clock.

Abdi was arrested in June 2020, a month after he entered the high school through a broken glass door during the Floyd riot and could be seen on security footage pouring liquid from a white container onto the floor and then into a trashcan. Abdi then took a liquid-soaked garment and sent fire to the trash can before running away as flames and smoke began to spread.

It has been estimated that rioting across the nation following Floyd’s death destroyed over 1 billion worth of property.

More than 1,500 businesses in the Minneapolis St. Paul area was damaged or destroyed during the riots totaling roughly $ 500 million in damages.