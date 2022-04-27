Minneapolis police engaged in pattern of racial discrimination: state investigation



A state investigation launched after the murder of George Floyd in the custody of four Minneapolis police officers has determined that the department is involved in a pattern of racial discrimination.

The Minnesota Department of Human Rights on Wednesday announced the results of a nearly two-year investigation. The department has the power to enforce state human rights law, which makes it illegal for police departments to discriminate against anyone because of their caste.

The state began its investigation on May 25, 2020, just one week after Floyd’s death. Then-Officer Derek Chauvin used his knees to pin a black man on the sidewalk for 9 1/2 minutes in a case that sparked protests against police around the world for racism and brutality. Chauvin, who is white, was convicted of murder last spring. Three other officers – Tou Thao, Thomas Lane and J. Alexander Queng – Floyd was convicted of violating civil rights in a federal trial this year and is facing state trial starting in June.

Human Rights Commissioner Rebecca Lucero then said the state hoped to use the investigation to find long-term solutions to systemic change. He said the goal was to negotiate a compliance decree with the city that could impose court orders and fines, citing such agreements in more than a dozen other cities, including Chicago, where the U.S. judiciary has found a long history of racial bias and abuse. . Police use of force.

The department quickly won a court order where the city agreed to change immediately, including banning chokeholds and requiring officers to intervene when they see another officer using inappropriate force.

Since then, state investigators have been reviewing decades of valuable data, including data on traffic stops, searches, arrests and enforcement, and examining policies and training. They also invited citizens to submit stories of their own encounters with Minneapolis police.

The department has been under pressure from various quarters since Floyd’s death. The U.S. Department of Justice is also investigating Minneapolis policing practices, although this does not appear to be close to a conclusion.

Several city council members and residents are pushing for the department to be replaced with a new public safety unit, arguing that it could adopt a more comprehensive public health approach to policing, including the removal of the required minimum number of police officers. Voters rejected the idea last year.

Prior to retiring in January, Mayor Jacob Frey and Chief Medaria Aradondo made a number of changes to departmental policy and practice, including requiring officials to document their efforts to alleviate the situation and stop motorists for minor traffic violations.

But community resentment against police resurfaced in February when police officers on knock-knock warrants shot and killed Amir Lock, a 22-year-old black man sitting on a sofa in his cousin’s apartment. Prosecutors have denied the allegations in a statement issued Friday stating “Similar, baseless allegations concerning his family have been made more than once. The city has since banned no-knock warrants without extreme conditions such as hostage-taking.