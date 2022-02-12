World

Minneapolis rioters vandalize buildings, block traffic after Amir Locke death

In Minneapolis, rioters vandalized a building on Friday night and blocked traffic, demanding justice for Amir Locke, who was shot dead by police officers during a knock-on warrant.

According to Fox 9 Minneapolis, about 50 to 100 protesters marched across the city and the Minneapolis Police Department gathered outside the Fifth Precinct and stopped traffic. The protest began at around 9pm when a video spread on social media caught some people throwing things through windows and damaging other property.

Different Photos And Video Protesters from the event used spray paint on businesses and other buildings throughout the protest route, including “Amir Lock,” “Winston Smith” and “Destroy MPD”.

Bike racks, barricades and other items were seen being thrown on the road.

Friday’s incident comes after weeks of protests in Minneapolis following Locke’s death.

On February 5, more than 1,000 protesters marched through Minneapolis, and on February 6, a convoy of 50 vehicles drove across the city, finally stopping at the home of Amelia Hoffman, the interim police chief of the Minneapolis Police Department.

Locke, 22, died on the morning of Feb. 2 inside an apartment during a no-knock warrant that involved a murder of St. Paul, although Locke’s own name was not on the warrant.

Video released by the police department shows Locke sleeping on a sofa when police enter the apartment.


