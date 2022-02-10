World

Minneapolis school bus driver shot in head while young children were on board: police

13 seconds ago
Add Comment
by admin
Minneapolis school bus driver shot in head while young children were on board: police
Written by admin
Minneapolis school bus driver shot in head while young children were on board: police

Minneapolis school bus driver shot in head while young children were on board: police

A Minneapolis school bus driver was shot in the head Wednesday afternoon while transporting three young children, according to police.

Minneapolis police responded to a report of a school bus driver shot in the area of ​​37th and Girard Ave N. around 2:16 pm

Officers located the driver, rendered aid, and secured the scene, police told Gadget Clock. Paramedics transported the driver to an area hospital. Police said the driver’s injuries did not appear to be life-threatening.

MINNEAPOLIS MAN WHO PLED GUILTY TO TRYING TO BURN DOWN HIGH SCHOOL DURING GEORGE FLOYD RIOTS GETS PROBATION

Police said the three young onboard the bus at the time of the shooting were each under the age of 10. None were injured and officers dropped them off at their homes.

Officers from the assault unit, shoot team, and crime lab are investigating. Police are declining to release the identity of the victim because of the violent nature of the crime. No arrests have been made.

Minneapolis Public Schools could not be reached for comment.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Video footage shot by Fox 9 shows the school bus idle at the intersection of a residential neighborhood. A single bullet hole is visible on the front windshield by the driver’s side.

#Minneapolis #school #bus #driver #shot #young #children #board #police

Games Kharido Game Kharido Tamilrockers Filmywap Filmyzilla
9xflix 9xmovies 9x flix filmy4wap xyz filmy4web xyz
tamilrockers 2020

 

 ssrmoveis movie4me tamilrockers 2021 tamil movies download watchcartoononline
game kharido com ssrmoviez tamilrockers 2020 tamil movies download game kharido .in www filmy4wap xyz
www tamilrockers com 2021 mp4moviez guru filmyzila ktm movie xnxubd 2020 nvidia video 2017
movierulz.hp extramovie xnxubd 2020 nvidia new filmywap 2018 bollywood movies download tamilrockers 2020 new movie download
mp4movies filmy4wab kutty movies collection filmy4wab xyz game kharifo

 
2021 tamil movies download kuttymovies filmyzilla com bollywood filmywap 2021 gamekharido com game khrido com
movierulz hp kuttymovies 2021 tamilrockers com 2021 www filmy4wap com 0gomovie
games kharido in game kharido app filmy4wap.xyz filmy4wap xyz 2020 filmy4wap 2020
movierulz pz ssrmovies xyz movierulz hy mp4moviez nick finder.com
www filmy4wap com 2021 tamilrockers kuttymovies apunkagames Ssrmovies

 

 ·         Filmy4wap

 
·         Mp4moviez

·          

 ·         Moviespur

·          

 ·         Yts

·          

 ·         Bollyshare

·          

 ·         1337x

 
·         Madras Rockers

·          

 ·         7starhd

·          

 ·         Downloadhub

·          

 ·         Teluguwap

·          

 ·         Kuttymovies

 
·         Gomovies

·          

 ·         Pagalworld

·          

 ·         Moviesda

·          

 ·         Djpunjab

·          

 ·         Bolly4u

 
·         Todaypk

·          

 ·         Filmywap

·          

 ·         Filmyzilla

·          

 ·         Jio Rockers

·          
·         Tamilyogi

·          

 ·         Crackstreams

·          

 ·         Worldfree4u

·          

 ·         Yolamovies

·          
·         Why should you Avoid Watching 123Movies?

·          

 ·         123Movies

·          

 ·         Isaimini

·          

 ·         Movierulz

·          
·         Movierulz ds

·          

 ·         Khatrimaza

·          

 ·         OKhatrimaza

·          

 ·         Filmy4wap

·          

 SSR Movies

 
·         7starhd

·          

 ·         Gomovies

·          

 ·         Moviesda

·          

         PagalWorld           Bolly4u

 
·         Todaypk

·          

 ·         Filmywap

·          

 ·         Movierulz

·          

 ·         Rapidtags

·          

 Venom 2

 
READ Also  New Yorkers Protest Expiration Of Eviction Moratorium, Demand Rent Relief – Gadget Clock

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment