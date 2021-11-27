Minneapolis’ School Plan Asks White Families to Help Integrate



But Ms. Jackson couldn’t help but ask: Why now?

For her, some changes, such as planned renewals, suggest a softening. While North High was open to white families, some black families like her were re-assigned to a separate school, although North’s low enrollment meant they could currently apply for residency.

“I think they want to start implementing these things because they’re getting white students,” Ms. Jackson said. “Many white families, when they say, fight for it, they want it and they get it. But why does it take us 15 years? ”

Attendance or not: White families have to face the decision

For whites and more affluent parents, the new school plan also came to the fore.

Newly relocated to the north in the southern neighborhoods, real estate agents began to be heard from families selling their homes. At one point, images of the icon were circulated on social media outside the prestigious elementary school, where 60 percent of white students would be assigned to the North.

There was a Samadhi stone on this sign. “RIP,” reads. “It will destroy our society.”

One big challenge for the district was that families could still choose charter or suburban schools. In one part of the new zone, which includes some of the more affluent neighborhoods, according to district statistics, only 15 percent of new families assigned to the north decided to attend.

Parents evaluating the school at a glance may have seen some relevant statistics: high crime rates in the area, low test scores, 1 out of 10 rating on GreatSchools.org.

At the same time, visual research of places like the North is complicated by research showing that white, benefit parents can use the number of other white, beneficial families present as an indicator of school quality. And while test scores are an important measure, they are also closely linked to income and can be an incomplete window for a student’s full experience.

“We’re not as bad as people show us,” said Alexandria McNeil, a 17-year-old black man from the North who is black. Through resonating, she said she hopes other families will see her community as her own: a home and place of ownership, a launching pad for college, and a career in communications.