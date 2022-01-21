Minnesota Comedian, Actor Louie Anderson Dies At 68 – WCCO

Louie Anderson, a Minnesota-born actor and comic, has died at age 68, in line with the Related Press.

A local of St. Paul, Minnesota, Anderson was being handled for most cancers in a Las Vegas hospital. He was recognized with a sort of non-Hodgkin lymphoma.

He received a 2016 Emmy for finest supporting actor for his unlikely position within the comedy "Baskets" as Christine Baskets, mother to twin sons performed by Zach Galifianakis. Anderson obtained three consecutive Emmy nods for his efficiency.

He was a well-known face elsewhere on TV, together with as host of a revival of the sport present “Household Feud” from 1999 to 2002, and on comedy specials and in frequent late-night discuss present appearances.

Anderson voiced an animated model of himself as a child in “Life With Louie.” He created the cartoon sequence, which first aired in prime time in late 1994 earlier than transferring to Saturday morning for its 1995-98 run. Anderson received two Daytime Emmy Awards for the position.

Anderson appeared in sequence together with “Scrubs” and “Touched by an Angel” and on the massive display in 1988’s “Coming to America” and in final yr’s sequel to the Eddie Murphy comedy.

