World

Minnesota crews rescue man from sinking pickup

12 hours ago
Add Comment
by admin
Minnesota crews rescue man from sinking pickup
Written by admin
Minnesota crews rescue man from sinking pickup

Minnesota crews rescue man from sinking pickup

NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

In Minnesota, a man was rescued after he got stuck on top of his pickup truck that went into a pond in Lakeville.

According to FOX 9 Minneapolis, Minnesota Department of Transportation traffic cameras show emergency crews working along Interstate 35 around 2 a.m. Tuesday.

Florida man leads police in 6-county, rushing 178 miles per hour before being caught by a K-9

In Minnesota, a man was rescued after being trapped on top of his pickup truck that went into a pond in Lakeville.

In Minnesota, a man was rescued after being trapped on top of his pickup truck that went into a pond in Lakeville.
(Department of Transportation Minnesota)

After his car went into the pond, the driver was able to get out of the driver’s side door and climb on top of the car until he was rescued.

It is not clear how the pickup truck fell into the pond, the report said.

In Minnesota, a man was rescued after being trapped on top of his pickup truck that went into a pond in Lakeville.

In Minnesota, a man was rescued after being trapped on top of his pickup truck that went into a pond in Lakeville.
(Department of Transportation Minnesota)

Lakeville is about a 30-minute drive from Minneapolis.

#Minnesota #crews #rescue #man #sinking #pickup

READ Also  NYC Activates Unified Victim Identification System (UVIS) – Gadget Clock

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment