Minnesota crews rescue man from sinking pickup



NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

In Minnesota, a man was rescued after he got stuck on top of his pickup truck that went into a pond in Lakeville.

According to FOX 9 Minneapolis, Minnesota Department of Transportation traffic cameras show emergency crews working along Interstate 35 around 2 a.m. Tuesday.

Florida man leads police in 6-county, rushing 178 miles per hour before being caught by a K-9

After his car went into the pond, the driver was able to get out of the driver’s side door and climb on top of the car until he was rescued.

It is not clear how the pickup truck fell into the pond, the report said.

Lakeville is about a 30-minute drive from Minneapolis.