Minnesota crime surge sparks federal crackdown: ‘We cannot allow this plague of violence to continue’



Andrew Luger, the recently re-appointed U.S. Attorney for Minnesota, has promised a federal crackdown on violence this week, saying every attorney in his office will now focus on prosecuting car jacking, shooting and other violent crimes.

“In 2022, in our community life, the right to participate in security is being curtailed. This is simply unacceptable,” Lugar, who was sworn in at the end of March, told a news conference on Tuesday. “We cannot allow this plague of violence to continue.”

Lugar cited an uptick in car jacking in Minnesota cities, including more than 650 in Minneapolis last year and more than 100 in the state capital of St. Paul.

“Carjacking is a federal crime. Starting today, if you are 18 or older and involved in a car jacking in Minnesota that involves violence or a threat of violence, you will face federal charges,” Lugar said.

The homicide rate also rose in Minnesota’s largest cities, with 97 in Minneapolis and 38 in St. Paul’s last year. It is the most marked in both cities since the 1990s.

Lugar also promised to pursue illegal firearms with other federal law enforcement officials, including “auto-sear” possession cases that resulted in fully automatic conversion of firearms, criminal trafficking of weapons and the creation of ghost guns.

Michael Paul, FBI Special Agent in charge of the Minneapolis Field Office, said Tuesday that the FBI is using its Violent Crime Task Force and its Safe Street Task Force specifically to combat violent crime and criminal gang activity.

Several charges were announced this week against the suspects in Minnesota.

J. James Olson, 21, was charged with making a firearm without a license and possessing a machine gun. Law enforcement officials said they found multiple ghost guns, high-powered magazines, a silencer and other illegal firearms and accessories.

Another suspect, 31-year-old Devin Dacoy, was arrested on charges of glass, car jacking, kidnapping and beating the victim for hours.