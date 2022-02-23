World

Minnesota middle school students given tips for BLM protests, White students told not to speak

A Minneapolis Middle School student newspaper has advised students who want to take part in the Black Lives Matter protest to “wear non-descript clothing”, refrain from taking pictures of hypocrites’ faces and, if they are white, avoid talking on megaphones.

A student’s first page article in the February 15 issue of the Rhino Report, a student newspaper at Justice Page Middle School, was published with the headline, “Demonstration Tips and Etiquette.” In it, the student encouraged others to join the protest surrounding the deadly shootings involving police in 22-year-old Amir Lock, which the student claimed were “murders”, although an investigation is still ongoing and no charges have been brought against law enforcement. .

Minneapolis rioters vandalize building, shut down flights after Amir Lock dies

“When it comes to Black Lives Matter protests, if you are not black, remember that you are there to show your support and raise your voice,” reads the first tip. “Especially if you’re white, if they offer a megaphone to talk to someone, it’s not for you. You’re here to listen and support.”

“You’re free to record things with your phone,” the second tip said, “but please don’t post anything with people’s face / identification information, especially if someone is doing art / graffiti.”

“Wear nondescript clothing,” read another tip. “Even if you don’t break the law, law enforcement may try to get behind you. It’s better to be paranoid than to be careless in this situation.”

READ Also  Accused 9/11 Mastermind Seeks Access to Secret Testimony

“If you are arrested, read another tip,” Call for your right to be silent, ask a lawyer, do not consent to a police search on your phone, do not consent to a DNA sample (they may say it is the norm, it is not). ), Insist that they will give you a mask, if you are detained for more than 48 hours, it is probably an illegal detention, which is a violation of your Fourth Amendment right. “

Protesters in Minneapolis vandalized the building and blocked traffic on February 11, 2022, demanding justice for the death of Amir Locke, who was shot by police officers during a knock-on-warrant operation.

(Fox 9)

Other tips include “don’t go alone”, avoid wearing jewelry, wear goggles and clothing to protect yourself from tear gas, and bring a first aid kit and ibuprofen.

The Rhino Report list of contributors states, “The Rhino Report is a publication of Minneapolis Public Schools Community Education, not Justice Page Middle School.”

Minneapolis Public Schools and Justice Page Middle School did not respond to Gadget Clock Digital’s request for comment.

Protesters in Minneapolis on February 11, 2022, demand justice for Amir Locke, who was shot by police officers during a knock-on-warrant operation.

(Fox 9)

Parents Defending Education (PDE), a parental rights group, blasted the guide in a statement to Gadget Clock Digital.

Erica Sanji, director of PDE Outreach, said: “It is inappropriate for a school system to provide protest counseling to 12-year-olds, especially when it is for specific reasons and varies according to the ethnicity of the students.” “It’s a problem that was put behind the parents.”

READ Also  CBS2 1/7 Nightly Forecast at 11PM – Breaking News, Sports, Weather, Traffic And The Best of NY

Locke, 22, died on the morning of February 2 during a knock-on-warrant operation inside an apartment. The operation was conducted in connection with a murder of St. Paul, although the man’s own name was not on the warrant. The case has sparked widespread criticism over the knock-on arrest warrant.

Thousands took to the streets in Minneapolis to demand Locke’s trial, and rioters were captured on video vandalizing buildings and blocking traffic.

Adam Sabes of Gadget Clock contributed to this report.

