Minnesota police body cam shows Daunte Wright’s mom in tense exchange with cops: ‘I will sue you’



Police in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota released body camera video this week showing an officer holding Dante Wright’s mother’s phone while she was recording officers at a traffic stop on Wednesday.

Katie Wright is the mother of Dante Wright, who was shot dead by police in April 2021. He says he grabbed a highway on the opposite side of the highway to record a large police presence, according to Fox 9.

Wright live-streamed the incident from his phone on Wednesday, and a Brooklyn Center police officer was seen approaching him within about 12 minutes of the video.

Body camera footage released by the Brooklyn Center Police Department shows an officer snatching a phone from Wright’s hand and holding his wrist.

Wright then told the officer that she was Dante Wright’s mother and said she was going to videotape what happened across the middle.

The officer asked Wright for his driver’s license and then said he would take him to jail if he refused.

“My name is Katie Wright, and you killed my son. And I’m going to videotape it, and if you take me to jail, I’ll sue you,” Wright said.

The city said in a statement to FOX 9 that the man arrested in the incident told police “he doesn’t want to shoot and Wright mentions that the man doesn’t want to stop filming,” and says the traffic stop was related to an incident. . Murder investigation.

At a news conference Thursday, Wright accused the police officer of escalating a situation that “should not be escalated.”

“I wasn’t breaking the law,” Wright said. “I was just doing what was right and everyone else should be doing. And I’m standing here today because I don’t want a police officer to patrol our community. He escalated a situation that didn’t need to be escalated.”