Minnesota protest, looting sparked by Kim Potter sentencing in Daunte Wright case: reports



It has been said in the report that after the death of Former Minnesota Police Officer Kim Potter in the death of Right in April 2021, the protesters gathered in Minneapolis on Friday evening after the punishment of former Minnesota Police Officer Kim Potter.

Also, reports surfaced on social media that looting was taking place in shops in the Brooklyn Center, Minneapolis suburb where Potter worked and where Wright died.

Brooklyn Center police have confirmed that only one beauty supply store was looted, but also said they have received reports that other stores have been attacked, according to WCCO-TV in Minneapolis.

About 100 protesters, some on foot and others in their vehicles, gathered outside the Henepin County Government Center after Potter’s sentencing and marched toward the Loring Park neighborhood, where they stopped outside a condominium building called Judge Regina Chu’s house. , Who presided over the Potter case, was reported by Fox 9 of Minneapolis.

According to a photo posted on Twitter by FOX 9 reporter Vanshay Murdock, protesters held up signs reading “Black Lives Matter” and “Justice for Dante’s Right”.

Members of the New Black Panthers held up a sign with a photo of Potter, “Shameless: Maximum sentence!” According to The Associated Press.

Other protesters, meanwhile, backed the former police officer, with the words “Free Kim Potter” and “We love you, Kim; support the police.”

The State Penal Code recommends nearly seven years in prison for a murder but sentenced Chu Potter to only two years, arguing that Potter Wright’s shooting was accidental and Potter expressed remorse.

But Wright’s family and other supporters argued that the judge’s sentence was too lenient.

“So, again, we stand here and say we are very disappointed with the result,” Katie Wright, Dante Wright’s mother, told the Minneapolis Star Tribune. “Yeah, we’ve got a suffix, and we thank everyone for that, but, again, that’s not right. That’s the problem with our justice system today. White-woman Trump’s tears … Trump’s justice.”

“I think we were deceived,” Aubrey Wright, the deceased’s father, told the newspaper. “I walked out of this courthouse feeling like people were laughing at us because this woman had a slap on the wrist and we were still sitting and crying every night, waiting for my son to come home.”

Potter claimed that during his confrontation with Wright, he accidentally grabbed his police firearm instead of a Stan’s gun, and police video of the incident showed Potter realizing he had made a mistake.

According to Fox 9, Chu told the court during the sentencing hearing that “it was not a policeman convicted of murder who used his knees to pin a man for nine minutes while he was panting in the air.” Convicted of murder for intentionally drawing his firearm and for killing an unarmed woman by shooting his partner near his car. This is a cop who made a tragic mistake. He turned his shotgun on himself when apprehended by a police officer on the porch of the house where the shootings took place.

The judge’s remarks indicate two more high-profile cases involving the deaths of police officers in Minnesota: the May 2020 death of George Floyd, for which a Minneapolis police officer who knelt on Floyd’s neck was later convicted of murder, and the July 2017 death of Justin. Damond, who was fatally shot by a Minneapolis police officer who responded to Damond’s 9-1-1 call about a possible attack by a different woman near Damond’s home. The police officer in the Damond case was later convicted of one count of murder and one count of manslaughter but the charge of murder was later overturned and his sentence reduced.

The head of Minnesota’s largest police union has said he supports Judge Potter’s sentencing.

Brian Peters, executive director of the Minnesota Police and Peace Officers Association, said in a statement: “We are grateful for Judge Chu’s thoughtful approach to his argument, because he recognized Mrs. Potter’s law enforcement service and he made a tragic mistake.” , According to the Star Tribune.

After his sentencing was announced Friday, Potter was returned to a state prison in Shakopi, Minnesota, where he has been held without bail since his conviction in December. FOX 9 reports that Potter’s expected release date is April 24, 2023. He has already spent time in prison since his arrest.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.