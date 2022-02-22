World

Minnesota shooting outside funeral home leaves 1 man dead, 3 others injured

One person was killed and several others were injured in a shooting outside a funeral home in Minnesota on Monday as mourners remembered another victim of gun violence.

The shooting occurred around 11:20 a.m. in the 400 block of Humboldt Avenue, the St. Paul Police Department said. At the scene, officers found four victims: a 28-year-old man who was shot in the neck, a man in his 20s who was shot in the face, a man in his 30s who had a neck injury. , And a 20-year-old man who was shot in the abdomen, back and one leg.

Minnesota Protest, Kim Potter Dante Wright Convicted for Starting Looting: Report

A St. Paul police cruiser is on foot from where one person was killed and several others were injured in a shooting Monday.

A St. Paul police cruiser is on foot from where one person was killed and several others were injured in a shooting Monday.
(St. Paul Police Department)

All of them were taken to a hospital where the 28-year-old victim died, police said. His identity was not found.

“It’s a tragedy on top of a tragedy,” said St. Paul Police spokesman Steve Linders.

He said there were multiple gunmen there. Investigators do not believe the shells were random.

After the gunfight, a 17-year-old man was taken to hospital after being shot three times in the leg, Linders said, but it was not clear if he was at the funeral home when another shot was fired.

No motive has been identified and no arrests have been made.

A Ramsay County Medical Examiner will identify the victim of Monday’s shooting after an autopsy, Linders said. A funeral home in the Gadget Clock area arrived but a representative hung up the phone.

READ Also  Justice Stephen Breyer plans to retire from Supreme Court, paving the way for Biden appointment

