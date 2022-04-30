Mino Raiola, agent who represented global soccer superstars, dead at 54



Mino Raiola, one of the world’s most high-profile sports agents, has died at the age of 54, according to his family. Announcement Saturday.

Riola has represented some of the biggest international names in football, including AC Milan’s Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Borussia Dortmund’s Erling Holland and Manchester United’s Paul Pogba.

Raiola was hospitalized in Italy and was “fighting for his life,” doctors said recently. Riola released a tweet earlier this week saying in response to reports that he had died, “the current state of health for those who think: for the second time in four months they have killed me. It seems to be able to resurrect.”

But his family said Saturday that Raiola was indeed dead.

“Mino has fought to the last with the same strength, putting our players on the negotiating table to protect them,” the family said. “As usual, Mino made us proud and never realized it. Mino touched many lives through his work and wrote a new chapter in the history of modern football. His presence will be missed forever.”