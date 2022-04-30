Sports

Mino Raiola, agent who represented global soccer superstars, dead at 54

9 seconds ago
Mino Raiola, one of the world’s most high-profile sports agents, has died at the age of 54, according to his family. Announcement Saturday.

Riola has represented some of the biggest international names in football, including AC Milan’s Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Borussia Dortmund’s Erling Holland and Manchester United’s Paul Pogba.

File - Mino Raiola in Naples, May 26, 2016.

(Getty Images via Paolo Manzo / Nurfoto)

File - Zlatan Ibrahimovic and player agent Mino Raiola during the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia Group F match between Germany and Mexico on June 17, 2018 at the Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow.

(VI photo via Getty Images)

Raiola was hospitalized in Italy and was “fighting for his life,” doctors said recently. Riola released a tweet earlier this week saying in response to reports that he had died, “the current state of health for those who think: for the second time in four months they have killed me. It seems to be able to resurrect.”

But his family said Saturday that Raiola was indeed dead.

File - Agent Mino Raiola accompanies Mathis de Ligat on his arrival in Turin before signing with Juventus FC on July 17, 2019 in Turin, Italy.

File – Agent Mino Raiola accompanies Mathis de Ligat on his arrival in Turin before signing with Juventus FC on July 17, 2019 in Turin, Italy.
(Stefano Guidi / Getty Images)

“Mino has fought to the last with the same strength, putting our players on the negotiating table to protect them,” the family said. “As usual, Mino made us proud and never realized it. Mino touched many lives through his work and wrote a new chapter in the history of modern football. His presence will be missed forever.”

