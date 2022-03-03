Minor league baseball, hockey teams seeking COVID-19 relief



NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

The 25-man Charlotte Checkers front office seemed to attract a team for Chief Operating Officer Tera Black, who had cut 17 men.

“The front office is like a team on the ice,” he said. “We never want to go through that again.”

Click here for more sports coverage on FOXNEWS.COM

Similar episodes have been seen throughout the rest of the American Hockey League, including all levels of ECHL, Southern Professional Hockey League and Minor League Baseball during the epidemic. Over two years and losing countless jobs and millions of dollars, more than a hundred minor league baseballs and more than a dozen minor league hockey teams are finally hoping to get some COVID-19 relief from the U.S. government in the restaurant, gym and other industries. After being struck by the plague.

“Those in our situation really deserve and need some of this relief,” said Jason Freer, chairman and CEO of Hardball Capital, which owns and operates a minor league baseball team in Columbia, South Carolina; Chattanooga, Tennessee and Fort Wayne, Indiana. “It will help us break this vicious circle and allow us to make the necessary investments to get back on our feet.”

Unlike large professional sports leagues that can play games in empty stadiums and arenas for TV and streaming income, minors rely almost entirely on attendance to stay afloat. A minor league baseball survey found that the average team lost more than 91% of revenue from pre-epidemic levels – as a result of the cancellation of the entire 2020 season – and AHL reported that league-wide revenue fell 85-95% from the last full season of 2018. 19.

Not every team has been hit so hard, and Major League Baseball or National Hockey League approved individuals are not eligible for this relief, which could be passed through Congress next week as part of the big-picture budget bill. Only a handful of minor league baseball teams are owned by the MLB franchise, while 21 of the 31 AHLs are owned by NHL teams.

Those who owned independently had to show a loss of at least 50% of their revenue – and a huge majority exceeded that mark.

“We lost millions of dollars in the process,” said Howard Dolgan, president and CEO of Syracuse Crunch, who estimated that about 80% of the revenue loss and 50% of the workforce for his AHL club would be lost. “It’s beyond anything that anyone can prepare for. … I don’t think anyone can really guess how devastating this is going to be.”

Charlotte, Syracuse, Lehigh Valley, Springfield and Milwaukee were the AHL team to join the COVID-19 relief effort. They have teamed up with five members from the ECHL and SPHL and the Minor League Baseball Alliance to hire law firm Akin Gump to help legislate which could also help members of the smaller independent leagues.

After cautious optimism earlier this year, AHL President and CEO Scott Hausen now says, “We’re trying to take this to the last line.” This relief could mean about $ 500 million spread across the smaller league teams involved.

“It’s definitely necessary,” Hawson said. “It is needed.”

Experts have mixed feelings about the additional government subsidy in this epidemic, but there is no argument about how deeply a hole should be dug in minor league sports due to the limited or financial impact of playing in front of fans.

“They lost their shirts during the epidemic because they had no income from the media staff,” said Andrew Zimbalist, a professor of economics at Smith College. “The owners of the juvenile league have an argument. They are small businesses. They employ a lot of people in the community.”

Minor league executives say the cost is now about 15-20% higher than before the epidemic due to inflation. Rodney Paul, a professor of sports analytics at Syracuse University, wonders if there is a chance for small leagues to start improving again as a more affordable option because of inflation.

“In a situation like this where we are in high inflation and people may not have the money to do many things, small league games can provide a wonderful way to have a wonderful evening, a wonderful evening for people, family, friends. Low cost, “said Paul.

But not if the experience is subpar. Frere said the cuts to the stuffing and other budgets have made it harder for fans to make a good show to pay for participation, adding that COVID-19 money could go a long way in everything from hiring more people to repaying loans and fixing stadiums and stadiums.

“Unfortunately, when you try to run a venue with fewer people, the fans get a lesser experience,” he said. “You have low discounts, open and long lines and as a result people don’t have a good experience and you fall into this negative cycle. But unless you are in a cash position where you can invest all that you can. It’s a difficult thing and that’s why we’re looking for relief. “