Minority interest: What is minority interest

Minority interest is ownership or partnership interest of less than 50 per cent in an enterprise. The minority interest of the company is with the institution other than the investor or the parent company. Minority interest usually comes with some rights for shareholders, such as participation in a sale or some audit rights. Minority interest is seen as a non-current liability on the balance sheet of companies that have a majority interest. It represents the proportion of its subsidiaries owned by minority shareholders.Minority interest means ownership or interest of less than 50 per cent in an enterprise.Minority interest is usually between 20 percent and 30 percent, and stakeholders have little influence in the enterprise.Minority interest is seen as a non-current liability on the balance sheet of companies with a majority interest.

Understanding the interests of minorities

Minority interest is any company or stock that is not owned by the parent company that has the majority interest. The interests of the majority minorities range from 20 per cent to 30 per cent. Where the majority of shareholders, who in most cases are the parent company, have the right to vote to formulate a policy or procedure. So the minority shareholders do not have much influence towards the company. This is why it is also called Non-Controlling Interest (NCI). In some cases minorities may have certain rights, such as the ability to participate in sales. There are certain laws that give minority shareholders specific audit rights. They are able to attend a stakeholder or partnership meeting. Investors with a minority interest in the private equity world can negotiate their control rights. Entrepreneurial capitalists, for example, may seek to negotiate for a seat on the board of directors in exchange for an investment in a start-up.