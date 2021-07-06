Mint 4.7.9 APK for Android – Download



Mint: Business & Stock Market News is an app. It provides the latest business news, stock market updates, company results, tech reviews, and e-paper. Stay up-to-date with the latest news from anywhere.

To download the Join Mint just click on the download button above. Download the app’s APK file and install it once the download finishes. After downloading the APK file and launching the app, we can access the different sections from the bottom menu start, latest news, trends, favorites, and a tab to explore the main sections.

News, trends, analysis, and much more:

Mint is one of the leading financial media in India. The best news experience with a neat layout and deep, rich editorial coverage to stay up-to-date with the latest news from anywhere. In this platform, we can find national and international economic news, detailed coverage of the most important financial events, and analysis of market movements. Check out another similar app as well as The Wall Street Journal.

Features of Mint:

Trending section to keep you updated with what’s trending in the world of business. There are a lot of sections, such as news, companies, start-ups, technology, politics, markets, opinion, industry. Full range of news categories Politics, Technology, Companies, Markets, Money, Mutual Funds, Insurance, Auto News, Sport, and Education. Access to Mint e-paper for the comfort of newspaper reading with the convenience of modern technology. In-app search functionality to seamlessly direct you to the news you want to read in the Mint app. In addition, the app will send us notifications every time a news item that may be of interest to us is published. Listen to news articles on the go.

Mint is an excellent app for android devices to track the latest business news updates, stock market updates, news on commodities, company results, and much more. If you want to know more about Mint than you may visit the developer’s website for more information.