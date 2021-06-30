Mira Rajput reveals that her marriage with Shahid Kapoor may break because of this

New Delhi. Bollywood’s Kabir Singh i.e. Shahid Kapoor has a strong fan following. Because of his acting, people are crazy about him. Also, millions of girls are fascinated by his looks. He has dated many Bollywood actresses. In which names from Kareena Kapoor to Priyanka Chopra are included. However, Shahid arranged an arranged marriage with a girl from a non-filmy background. He made Mira Rajput of Delhi his companion. Both got married in the year 2015.

The reason given for the breakdown of marriage

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput are counted among the beautiful couples of Bollywood. Shahid remains very happy since marriage. He is deeply in love with his wife Meera. He keeps sharing his romantic photos with Meera every day on social media. But in an interview, Mira Rajput had said about her marriage that due to one reason her marriage with Shahid could be broken.

marriage will break if you cheat

Actually, Meera was asked in the interview that ‘if your marriage ever breaks down, what could be the reason for that?’ Responding to this question, Meera said, ‘My in-laws never come between us, neither are we bored. Our sex life is also going well. After this, if Shahid ever cheats on me, then only then our marriage can break.

12 years difference

Apart from this, in her interview, Mira Rajput also told what she felt when Shahid’s relationship came for her. Mira told, ‘When I got a relationship with Shahid’s house, my mother thought that the relationship of Shahid’s younger brother Ruhaan has come.’ Because there is an age gap of 12 years between Mira and Shahid. However, despite this, both of them got married in the year 2015. In the very first meeting, both of them talked to each other for hours. Today both are enjoying their married life. Mira and Shahid have children Misha and Zain.

